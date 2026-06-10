CTET September 2026 Registration Window Closes Soon on ctet.nic.in: Check Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date and Steps to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 exam today, June 10. Those candidates who have not enrolled yet should submit their applications through the official website before the registration closes. The registration started on May 11, 2026, and the online process is open for almost a month. So, the candidates who should be enrolled in the examination for their eligibility for teaching in the primary and upper primary schools should complete the online enrolment before the few hours left, say the authorities. Also, they should confirm that no details mentioned in the form are wrong, as it may pose a problem during the verification of their application and during future recruitment.

What is the latest date to register for CTET September 2026

Online applications for the September 2026 CTET exam will be accepted till June 10, 2026, which is the last date to apply for the examination and is the answer to your question. Those candidates who have missed the registration deadline will not be able to appear for the exam unless the CBSE has announced any extension.

CBSE has cautioned candidates to not wait for the last hours since high traffic on the portal can create technical glitches. The candidates should also process the fee payment successfully for the application to be accepted. The registration is being held over the CTET portal only.

How will candidates apply for CTET September 2026

The candidates can visit the official CTET website and click the online registration link to submit the application. Once they complete the initial registration, candidates have to fill in personal and academic details, upload a few documents and pay the required application fee.

The candidates should thoroughly verify all information before final submission. After final submission, candidates should download and keep the confirmation page handy.

The board has highlighted that if candidates put wrong information in the application, use of the application will be made difficult in future stages of the examination.

How much will the CTET September 2026 application fee

The application fee depends on the candidate’s category and the number of papers chosen.

The stipend for General and OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is Rs 1,000 for each of Paper I / Paper II and Rs 1,200 for both the papers. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Differently Abled categories, the fee is Rs 500 for Paper I / Paper II and Rs 600 for both the papers.

Charges applicable GST and bank charges shall be levied separately. Fees may be paid online through debit cards, credit cards and net banking. No refunds will be given under any circumstance once the fee has been paid.

When is the CTET September 2026 test scheduled

The official schedule specified that the CTET September 2026 assessment will take place on September 6, 2026. Paper II, for admission to candidates who wish to be teachers of Classes VI to VIII, will take place in the morning session. Paper I, for admission of candidates who wish to become teachers of Classes I to V, will take place in the evening session. Applicants are advised to frequently refer to the official notifications regarding admit cards, examination centres and other pertinent information.

What should CTET candidates remember regarding instructions

CBSE has asked candidates to check their eligibility for applying for the examination. Qualification in CTET does not ensure their appointment as a teacher, and it will be checked for eligibility by the recruitment authority during the recruitment process. The board has also warned not to apply more than once, as it may cause the cancellation of candidature and debar them from the forthcoming examinations. With the registration time ending today, any eligible candidate now has a last chance to apply and utilise their opportunity to appear in one of the largest teacher eligibility examinations in the country.

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security