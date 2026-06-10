CMR Green Tech Shares Surge 43% At Debut But Slip 8% Later — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

CMR Green Technologies Shares Price Today: CMR Green Technologies witnessed a smashing listing on the bourses today and is offering IPO investors gains of over 43% on listing day. The roaring market debut for the issue comes on the back of the enormous response from investors across categories that has seen the CMR Green Technologies IPO among the most subscribed public issues of the year.

The Faridabad-based non-ferrous metal recycling company debuted at Rs 275.40 on the BSE, which is an over 43.44% premium to its IPO price of Rs 192 per share. It opened on NSE at Rs 268, which indicates a listing gain of close to 40%.

The stock listing surpassed grey market estimates, with the stock trading at a nearly 35% premium ahead of its listing. Profit booking has started to set in after the phenomenal listing. However, shares are down nearly 8% from their post-listing highs, reaching an intra-day low of Rs 250 on the BSE before recovering slightly from those lows.

Strong debut has set in profit booking

There is profit booking from investors keen to take their earnings in light of the phenomenal listing, but this has done little to affect the buying interest.

The issue was subscribed to 127.07 times, with a Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category receiving bids for 270.46 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed to it 172.35 times, with retail investors having bid for 27.08 times the offered amount.

The offer had been fully subscribed within the first day, regardless of the choppy market. The company also raised Rs 188.44 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opened for bidding.

Should you buy, sell, or hold CMR Green Tech shares?

Investors who got an allotment in the IPO should look at booking partial profits after the strong listing gains, said analysts at Univest. The stock is trading well above its issue price of Rs 192. Allottees are sitting on gains of around 32-40% in less than two weeks.

Investors can offload at least 50% of their holdings at current levels to lock in listing gains while keeping exposure to the company’s middle-term growth story, said Univest. For the remaining position, Univest is recommending keeping a trailing stop-loss at Rs 241 to prevent any sharp reversal.

Univest advises investors who missed the IPO not to chase the stock at current levels. Broking said that “highly subscribed IPOs usually consolidate for a while after the initial euphoria of listing wears off. Instead, fresh investors could look to accumulate the stock in the Rs 220-235 range, which would offer a better risk-reward to the medium-term investors.

Can EV growth fuel CMR Green Tech’s next rally? Here’s what analysts say

Univest continues to see upside potential over the medium term for the company, though short-term volatility is possible. The brokerage believes that CMR Green Technologies is in a key segment that can witness substantial demand growth as India moves to electric vehicles (EVs).

“EVs use approximately 20-25% more aluminium than internal combustion engine vehicles (for battery enclosures, structural components, and heat management), and secondary aluminium from recyclers like CMR costs roughly 25-30% less energy to produce than primary aluminium. As Bajaj, Hero, Royal Enfield, and Honda rapidly expand their EV portfolios, CMR Green Technologies is positioned as a direct beneficiary of their supply chain,” according to brokerage.

Univest said that the company’s position in the growing circular economy and metal recycling space, along with its strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, are the drivers behind the medium-term target range of Rs 280-310 for the stock.

What is CMR Green Technologies?

CMR Green Technologies was incorporated in the year 2006. It is the first non-ferrous metal recycling & resource recovery company in India. The company’s operations are focused on the secondary aluminium sector and produce recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots, aluminium billets, etc., for automotive and other industrial segments.

CMR Green Technologies processes and manufactures aluminium alloys in ingot and liquid form; zinc alloys; and scrap stainless steel, copper, brass, lead, and magnesium, ready for the furnace. Currently, the company has 13 recycling facilities across India and has developed a sourcing network across domestic markets and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Its main customers are automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering companies.

Major customers of CMR Green Technologies

The company’s customers include several leading automotive and engineering companies, including:

Honda Cars India

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Hero MotoCorp Royal Enfield Endurance Technologies

Rockman Industries Automation Artisan

The strong relationships with large OEMs and Tier-I suppliers have been one of the key factors behind the investor interest in the company.

CMR Green Technologies share price forecast

The future of CMR Green Technologies in the short term will be driven by the post-listing demand, profit booking, and overall market sentiment. While the stock has already delivered tremendous returns to the IPO investors, the long-term story still relies on the demand for recycling aluminium and the uptake of electric vehicles.

The investors will look at the quarterly earnings, operating margins, customer concentration, and management execution as indicative of future performance.

CMR Green Technologies IPO

The IPO was a pure Offer For Sale (OFS) of 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor selling shareholder. The issue was a pure OFS, and the company will not get any proceeds from the public issue.

What investors should know

CMR Green Technologies has provided a good listing gain and has matched the excitement seen during the IPO subscription period. The company is in a niche segment that could benefit from increasing demand for aluminium recycling, sustainability trends, and the growing EV ecosystem.

The IPO allottees can book profit on at least half of the holding, as it makes sense after a listing gain of 40-43%. New investors can avoid buying the stock at the current moment and wait for a better entry point in the range of Rs 220-235. The company’s exposure to aluminium recycling and leading automotive OEMs means there is a good growth story in the medium term, although short-term volatility cannot be excluded.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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