Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Expected Shortly at predeledraj2026.com: Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details And Counselling Process

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Result 2026 will be published on the official website on 10th June, 2026, at 3 pm. Once the link is generated, candidates will be able to download their scorecards on the official website predeledraj2026.com only if they appeared in the entrance exam.

The result will be announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar from the Jaipur Regional Centre of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) in Kota, the conducting authority of the exam. The result release will launch the counselling and admission process of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses in the state. While attempting to download the scorecard, candidates should save time if they keep the first 5 digits of the application number and date of birth.

When will the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 be announced

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 will be declared at 3:00 PM on 10th June . The marks are scheduled to be released on the same website a few moments after the formal declaration. Thousands of people who appeared for the entrance examination are expecting the marks, as this would determine the future for admission in various government schools in the state. The candidates are asked by the concerned authorities to keep a constant check on the official website for any updates on the release of the result.

How to download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result card

To download the result, you need to visit the official website and log in using your credentials. On the official website, you will need to click on the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 section and then type in your application number and date of birth and submit the form to view your results. The result card would contain all the vital information, such as your marks, category, ranking, etc. The candidates are advised to print the result card, as it would be mandatory while counselling and admission

What will be the procedure after declaration of Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

The counselling process will be launched after the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd result declaration for admissions to the DElEd colleges in Rajasthan.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will be eligible for the counselling process, which will be conducted online, and the seats will be allotted depending on their merit and the candidate’s preference.

This year the seat allotment process will be based on the availability of 25,970 seats in different teacher training colleges across the state. The higher the rank, the greater the chances to get seats to a candidate of his/her choice. The comprehensive details about the schedule, registration scheme and seat allotment process will be shared soon on the official site.

How many candidates had applied for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd exam 2026 was conducted on May 20th at many examination centres in the state. According to the officials, there are a total of 605,242 candidates registered, out of which 497,178 appeared in the entrance test at 1,774 examination centres set up in 41 districts of Rajasthan.

Clearly, it can be seen that the increased number of applications and appearers have increased the demand for admissions into elementary teacher training courses in Rajasthan. Candidates are asked to acquire minimum qualifying marks and should be present during the counselling procedure to secure admission into the teacher training institutes. The candidates are advised to keep a close monitor on the official website for receiving the latest information about results, counselling registration and seat allotment.

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