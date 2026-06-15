Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Earns Rs 4.25 Crore Over Weekend

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s survival thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata completed its opening weekend on a sluggish note. Despite positive critical reviews for its raw depiction of healthcare workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the film failed to trigger mass footfalls, wrapping up its first three days with a modest net collection of Rs 4.25 crore at the domestic box office.

How Did the Film Perform Day-by-Day?

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the medical drama opened with a quiet Rs 1.00 crore net on Friday. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth highlighting the film’s grounded storytelling, it experienced a strong 45% growth on Saturday, bringing in Rs 1.45 crore.

However, Sunday didn’t provide the major explosive leap standard for weekend releases. The film collected Rs 1.80 crore on Day 3, reflecting a 24.1% rise from Saturday but keeping the overall lifetime haul at Rs 4.25 Crore Indian Net and Rs 5.09 Crore Indian Gross. With this tally the first week numbers for the movie remain in single digits. While it was understandable as there were nine movies being released this week but still net collections not crossing Rs 5 crores might be disappointing for the team.

Why Did the Weekend Growth Fall Short?

A significant factor behind the restricted numbers on Sunday was a sharp reduction in showcasing. The film’s tracked shows dropped from 1,956 on Saturday to 794 on Sunday. Despite the average theater occupancy increasing to 28.44% across key territories like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, the lower show count capped its earning potential.

The makers tried to boost footfalls by introducing a nationwide Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer over the weekend, though it yielded limited results. Furthermore, the film is contending with an incredibly crowded box office marketplace, clashing directly with Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Comparison with Kangana Ranaut’s Past Releases

Commercially, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is trailing significantly behind Kangana’s previous release, Emergency, which netted Rs 4.25 crore on its third day alone, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs 10.35 crore. On a positive note, the film has performed slightly better than her 2023 release Tejas, which hit a wall on Day 3 and finished its weekend at Rs 3.75 crore.

The film has received major political backing, having been declared tax-free in both Haryana and Delhi following high-profile state endorsements and hopefully people turn in big numbers especially after the Buy-One-Get-One offer going on.

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