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Home > World News > Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? The Google CEO’s Israel Links Spark Protest

Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? The Google CEO’s Israel Links Spark Protest

A group of pro-Palestine student protesters staged a walkout during Google CEO Sundar Pichai's commencement speech at Stanford University, citing the tech giant's alleged ties with Israel. Videos showed students carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans as the protest drew attention online.

Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? Photo: Grab
Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 11:35 IST

A batch of anti-Zionist students staged a walkout during Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford University according to a report by the Times of Israel. The protest was set up by the university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and other pressure groups who said they were demonstrating against Google’s alleged business ties with Israel. “We don’t need another tech billionaire to tell us how to get rich off of the killing and surveillance of Palestinians,” Stanford SJP said as per the Israeli outlet. “Take a stance against war profiteering. Tell the Google CEO that he is not welcome.” 

Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech?

It noted that videos show dozens of students walking out of the commencement ceremony, holding Palestinian flags and chanting, “Free Palestine.”

Sundar Pichai, MS ’95, CEO of Google and Alphabet, addressed the Class of 2026 at Stanford’s 135th Commencement ceremony.

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In a speech Sunday morning Pichai discussed the many moments in life that shape a person’s trajectory.

“If you are able to filter the signal through the noise, you can nudge your life in these moments into having the impact you want”. 



Did Sundar Pichai Have Israel Links? 

In his speech he shared personal anecdotes and offered advice to the graduating students.

“Choose optimism. This might not true to you at this moment. The world is going through a lot- global conflicts, economic anxiety, a rewiring of technology, information overload, all at a fast pace… We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances,” Pichai told the students.

Pichai also told the students to work on the hard things and do the things that excite them.

More than 20,000 people, including 3,600 students, gathered at Stanford Stadium to celebrate one of the university’s largest graduating classes ever.

Times of Israel highlighted how American students have repeatedly turned commencement ceremonies into anti-Israel protests since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel and the start of the war in Gaza, as well as before the war.

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges 

 

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Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? The Google CEO’s Israel Links Spark Protest
Tags: google ceohome-hero-pos-15israel-gaza-conflictPro-Palestine ProtestStanford Commencement 2026Stanford Universitysundar pichai

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Why Did Students Walk Out During Sundar Pichai’s Stanford Speech? The Google CEO’s Israel Links Spark Protest
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