Maharashtra Crime Video: Government Employee Gets Stabbed By Peon Eight Times On Road, Horrific Act Gets Caught On CCTV, Watch

MAHARASHTRA CRIME: A 27-year-old female employee of a government office was seriously injured after a man attacked her with a sickle in Palghar, Maharashtra. The accused, Amol Mule, is a court peon, and he is presently on the run. The Police have initiated a search and have blocked an area in which they hope to trace him. The incident happened around 6.15 pm on Friday. The woman has been identified as Snehal Sawant, who works in the revenue department at the Palghar district collector’s office.

Government Employee Stabbed on Road 8 times

Snehal Sawant was going on the road when the accused came towards her from behind and attacked her with a sickle. He hit her eight times, about eight times on the neck, back, shoulders and waist, leaving her very seriously injured. She, however, even as she hit the ground, was struck several times by the attacker, before the attacker fled from the spot.

All of this was recorded on a CCTV camera set up nearby. After the attack, the attacker left behind his bag and weapon at the scene and made his getaway. A man stopped by and saw the injured woman on the road. Soon, approximately eight to ten people were clustered in the area.

The injured woman was first rushed to a rural hospital at Palghar. Her condition was so serious that she was referred to another hospital for further treatment. She is reportedly in critical condition. On receipt of information, Palghar Police rushed to the scene and started an investigation. A forensic team also came and took evidence at the scene.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh also arrived there to see the situation. Police have not yet revealed the motive behind the attack, and they are continuing to investigate. Officials have already started an investigation and are attempting to track down the accused, who is believed to have been on the run ever since the incident.

Rape of minor in Palghar by football coach

The shocking case of sexual abuse of a minor by her football coach has come to light in Palghar district of Maharashtra. A private football coach has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor player.

Abhijit Mendal, 36, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that the 17-year-old girl enrolled in the football training academy at Vasai, led by Mendal, was repeatedly raped by him in 2023.

He also allegedly made inappropriate videos of the girl and then blackmailed her. The victim, in the complaint, alleges that Mendal first won her trust and then took her on promises of great potential in the game of football. He allegedly sexually abused her numerous times during the last three years.

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