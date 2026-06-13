Why Assam Has Restricted Aadhaar Enrolment For People Above 18 Years? New Decision Explained

The Assam government has introduced a major change in Aadhaar enrolment rules, deciding that individuals above 18 years of age will no longer be issued Aadhaar cards through the regular enrolment process in the state. The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting held in Guwahati and was later confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The move marks a significant shift in how identity documentation will be processed for adults in Assam.

Limited Exemption For SC, ST And Tea Garden Communities

While the new rule applies broadly, the state has made specific exemptions. Members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Tea Garden communities will continue to be eligible for Aadhaar enrolment under the existing process until March 2027.

Officials said this limited relaxation has been introduced to ensure continued access to identity documentation for communities that may face administrative and logistical challenges.

Stricter Verification Checks Planned For Applications

The state government is also expected to introduce additional layers of scrutiny for Aadhaar-related applications. Reports suggest that adult enrolment requests may now undergo district-level verification instead of the standard procedure followed earlier.

Authorities believe the revised system will make identity verification more robust and reduce the chances of misuse in documentation processes.

Focus On Documentation Integrity And Administrative Control

The policy shift comes as Assam continues to review mechanisms related to identity registration and verification. The government has been examining ways to strengthen checks around official documents issued to residents.

The officials indicated that the objective is to ensure greater accuracy and reliability in enrolment records while tightening administrative oversight.

Guwahati Satellite City Project Also Approved

Alongside the Aadhaar-related decision, the Cabinet cleared a major urban development plan for the region. The government has approved the creation of a Guwahati Satellite City under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority.

Moreover, the project is aimed at supporting the city’s long-term expansion and reducing pressure on existing urban infrastructure as Guwahati continues to grow.

Broader Policy Discussions On Development & Equity

The announcement came shortly after Chief Minister Sarma participated in a national-level interaction with NITI Aayog and northeastern leaders in New Delhi. During the meeting, he highlighted the need for balanced regional development and stronger economic distribution across states.

He also pointed to rising investor interest in Assam across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and technology, reflecting growing economic activity in the state.

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