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Home > India News > Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?

Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?

Five Indian Air Force personnel lost their lives after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a training mission in Jorhat, Assam. The IAF has identified the brave air warriors and expressed condolences to their families.

Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?
Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 15:14 IST

Five Indian Air Force personnel lost their lives after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a training mission at Roureah Air Force Station in Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday. The aircraft met with an accident while trying to land. One pilot and four crew members were killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 crash; meanwhile, a co-pilot survived the deadly accident and is currently undergoing treatment. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” said the Indian Air Force in a post on X. 

Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash? 

Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam were the five IAF personnel who were killed in the An-32 crash. 

According to the Indian Air Force, which posted a statement on X expressing deep regret, “The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.

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Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.” 

What is IAF An-32 Crash in Assam?

An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft had an accident at the Jorhat Airbase in Assam on Saturday after it was reported to have caught fire shortly after it landed inside the military base. Emergency teams soon reached the spot and then they started rescue and safety operations. Until now there is no official information about casualties, the real cause of the damage, or what caused the incident. 



Following the incident, the Indian Air Force issued a statement, saying, “Jorhat- Today an AN-32 of IAF met with an accident. Further update will be provided once more details are available”.

The Antonov An-32 is a strong twin-engine military transport plane and people often call it the “workhorse” of the Indian Air Force (IAF) because of its reliability. It was made in the former Soviet Union to fit India’s operational needs and the IAF today flies about 100 of these aircraft. 

Also Read: Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase 

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Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?
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Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?
Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?
Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?
Who Were 5 IAF Personnel Killed in Assam’s Johrat An-32 Crash?

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