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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory

Sweden launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Group F. Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari produced standout performances as Graham Potter’s side extended their unbeaten record in World Cup opening matches and climbed to the top of the group.

Sweden defeated Tunisia 5-1 to kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Image Credit: AFP
Sweden defeated Tunisia 5-1 to kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 10:33 IST

Sweden vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion with a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their Group F opener, extending their unbeaten run in opening World Cup matches to five games. Graham Potter’s side made a blistering start in Guadalupe and took control of the contest with two goals inside the opening half-hour. Earlier in the day, Germany made light work of Curacao, handing a 7-1 humiliating loss to the World Cup debutants. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden vs Tunisia a closely fought first half

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh endured a difficult evening and was at fault for Sweden’s opener in the 18th minute. Misjudging a long clearance from Victor Lindelof on the edge of his area, Chamakh was left scrambling as Viktor Gyokeres’ initial effort was blocked. The loose ball fell kindly for Yasin Ayari, who fired into an unguarded net from long range to put Sweden ahead. The Scandinavian side continued to press and doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark through Alexander Isak. Gyokeres showed excellent awareness to release the forward on a swift counterattack, and Isak calmly slotted past Chamakh to make it 2-0. 

Tunisia, however, refused to fold and found a way back into the match just before halftime. Omar Rekik escaped his marker to head home a floated delivery from Hannibal Mejbri, giving the Eagles of Carthage renewed hope heading into the break. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026, Sweden 5-1 Tunisia: Yasin Ayari completes brace, Viktor Gyokeres ends up on scoresheet

Any expectation of a Tunisian comeback quickly disappeared after the restart. Sweden restored their two-goal cushion on the hour when Isak capitalised on an error from captain Ellyes Skhiri before setting up Gyokeres, who rifled a close-range finish beyond Chamakh. The goal continued the striker’s remarkable international scoring form, taking his tally to 15 goals in his last 16 appearances for Sweden. 

Although Mejbri continued to threaten with his creativity, Tunisia struggled to contain Sweden’s attacking intensity in the closing stages. Mattias Svanberg added a fourth goal with a composed finish inside the area before Ayari completed his brace in spectacular fashion, driving home from outside the box to cap a commanding Swedish performance. 

The convincing win gives Sweden an ideal start ahead of a crucial Group F clash against the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening match. After not winning their first World Cup opening-match victory since 1978, Tunisia face mounting pressure as they prepare to take on Japan on Sunday.

Also Read: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory
Tags: Alexander IsakFIFA World Cup 2026Graham PotterHannibal Mejbrihome-hero-pos-6Omar RekikSweden 5-1 TunisiaSweden vs TunisiaViktor GyokeresYasin Ayari

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia — Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari Star in Dominant Victory

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