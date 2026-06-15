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Home > Sports News > India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s disappointing run in the India A vs Sri Lanka A tri-series continued as the 15-year-old fell for another low score in Dambulla. Despite his recent India T20I call-up and stellar IPL 2026 campaign, runs have remained hard to come by.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 79 runs in three innings for India A in Sri Lanka tri-series. Image Credit: X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 79 runs in three innings for India A in Sri Lanka tri-series. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 11:25 IST

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s disappointing returns in the ongoing tri-nation series in Sri Lanka continue. The left-handed batter recently created history after being named in the India T20I squad, becoming the youngest Indian to ever receive a call-up. However, after his record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the 15-year-old has not been able to replicate his success. His scores in series now read: 14 (12) vs Sri Lanka A, 44 (22) vs Afghanistan A, and 21 (14) vs Sri Lanka A.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails to make a mark

For the second time in the series against the same opponent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could not make much of an impact. The left-handed batter who is known for his aggressive batting looked in imperious touch when his innings began. However, he fell while going for a cover drive against Sahan Arachchige. The right-arm off-spinner turned the ball away from the 15-year-old. The turn meant that Sooryavanshi could not get the desired connection on the ball and only managed to slice the ball towards the point fielder. Wanuja Sahan took a well-judged catch to send the Rajasthan Royals batter back to the pavilion.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Will poor form harm Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Team India debut?

No, it is unlikely that the poor form for India A in Sri Lanka will have an impact on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s possible record-breaking debut. Still, considering the small gains he made in Sri Lanka, Sooryavanshi continues to be one of the big names among India’s squads for the forthcoming T20I matches against Ireland and England. The selectors chose him on the strength of a much larger set of works which not only includes his phenomenal IPL season, but also his standout performances in the youth team cricket. For that matter, the selection itself is a landmark moment. If he plays, Sooryavanshi will be the youngest player to have played for India’s men’s senior team, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar which has been standing for a very long time.

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What could be the biggest reason for changing his chances is not the lack of runs on his part only, but whether the team management feels that he can handle immediate international exposure. India have several well-established T20 openers, and the tri-series was always intended to be the last test before the Ireland tour. But, merely three innings cannot wipe out the memory of a season in which he excelled against some of the world’s top bowlers. The selectors and coaches will consider these appearances as part of his learning process rather than a decision on whether he is ready or not.

On the contrary, the lack of form in Dambulla might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. They have revealed things which need improvement before he makes his debut at the international level. The true challenge for Sooryavanshi shall be after he is finally handed the India cap. Even then, the tri-series is not really about getting immediate results but rather equipping one of the brightest Indian cricket talents for the higher level.

Also Read: IND-W vs PAK-W: Unstoppable Deepti Sharma Spins India to Clinical 64-Run Win in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

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India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla
Tags: DambullaIndia AIndia A vs Sri Lanka AIndia debutIPL 2026rajasthan royalsSri Lanka AVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi poor form

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India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Poor Form Continues as 15-Year-Old Falls for Another Low Score in Dambulla

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