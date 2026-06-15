Vedanta’s 4 Demerged Stocks Hit Dalal Street Today: Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel Make Debut

Vedanta Demerger: The long-awaited demerger of Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, was finally executed with four newly carved-out entities of the group making their debut on the bourses on Monday. Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel started trading on the BSE and NSE on Monday, ending one of the biggest restructuring exercises. The move creates focused companies for Vedanta’s many businesses, giving investors a choice of aluminium, energy, power and steel rather than buying the whole conglomerate.

The early market reaction suggests investors are beginning to value the group’s businesses on a stand-alone basis, something brokers have long said was difficult to do when all the operations were bundled together under one listed group.

Vedanta Aluminium Stocks Opens Strong On Debut

The clear winner among the four demerged companies was Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML).

The stock opened at Rs 527 on BSE and Rs 522 on NSE, up from the expectations of the analyst. It hit an intra-day high of Rs 538 before profit booking set in.

The stock was locked in a lower circuit in early trade, down nearly 5 per cent at Rs 500.65. The listing has raised confidence in the market over Vedanta’s aluminium business, long regarded by analysts as one of the most valuable assets of the group, despite the volatility.

ICICI Securities had earlier identified Vedanta Aluminium as the most attractive demerged entity due to strong earnings contribution, tight global aluminium supplies, favourable pricing trends and ongoing capacity expansion.

Vedanta has been an analyst favourite on strong global demand, tight supply conditions and its dominant position in the Indian aluminium market. It is the largest producer of aluminium in India and will produce more than 50 per cent of the country’s aluminium in FY25.

Other Demerged Companies Performed Mixed In The Opening

The other three companies started out fairly quietly.

The Vedanta Power shares opened at Rs 41.30 and were trading at Rs 42.80, up nearly 4 per cent in the session.

Vedanta Oil & Gas shares were quoting at Rs 39 but soon slipped to Rs 37.05, hitting a 5 per cent lower circuit.

Vedanta Iron & Steel shares opened at Rs 22.25 and fell over 5 per cent to Rs 21 levels in morning trade.

Some of the newly demerged entities were welcomed by investors, while Vedanta Ltd itself was under pressure, slipping over 1 per cent to Rs 306.25 at the time of writing.

4 More Shares For Vedanta Shareholders

Existing investors of Vedanta are big winners from the demerger.

As per the accepted 1:1 scheme of demerger, all shareholders holding Vedanta shares as of the record date of May 1, 2026, have been allocated one equity share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel for every Vedanta share they hold.

The scheme of restructuring has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2025, and the four businesses have been granted approval to be formed and listed independently.

Significance Of The Vedanta Demerger

In September 2023, Vedanta announced a plan to demerge the businesses to simplify the corporate structure and unlock shareholder value.

Many unrelated businesses were put together in one listed company. Brokerages have long argued that the market was giving Vedanta a conglomerate discount.

Breaking the businesses out means investors can now buy direct exposure to specific sectors they believe have better growth potential, whether it be aluminium, oil and gas, power generation or steel.

The strategy seems to have already generated value. As of early trading, the market cap of combined entities, which would comprise Vedanta and four new entities listed on the bourses, is approx. Rs 3.55 lakh crore as against the market cap of standalone Vedanta (before demerger) of approx. Rs 3.02 lakh crore.

To explain this more clearly, investors are valuing 5 entities at more value than Vedanta on a standalone basis, which signifies initial optimism that value is being unlocked through the demerger process.

What Do These New Vedanta Companies Actually Do?

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is India’s largest aluminium producer and comprises a smelter located in Jharsuguda, a smelter of BALCO, and an alumina refinery at Lanjigarh.

Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Oil & Gas, is India’s largest private crude oil producer and also has an overall oil and gas production contribution to India of nearly 25 per cent.

Power generation capacity of Vedanta Power is over 4 GW spread across multiple states and it supplies power through long-term agreements.

Vedanta Iron & Steel includes iron ore mines in India and Africa, as well as the ESL Steel business.

The rest of Vedanta’s unit will retain assets like Hindustan Zinc, Zinc International, copper assets and ferrochrome assets.

Which Business Is Street Betting On?

Within the fresh offerings, analysts are fairly optimistic about Vedanta Aluminium due to scale of operations, profits, and strong industry outlook.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power is also worth watching due to its stable cash flows and secured long-term power purchase agreements. While Vedanta Iron & Steel appears to be the least preferred of the new issues, it faces intense competition and the cyclical nature of the steel business.

Important Trading Restrictions for Investors

Investors interested in buying the newly listed stocks should note that all the four companies have been put in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment for the first 10 trading sessions.

This means you cannot do intraday trading. All transactions will be settled by delivery of shares and investors who buy shares can only sell from the next trading day.

The four demerged companies will remain in the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days after listing as per BSE guidelines.

What Does Vedanta’s Demerger Mean For Investors

For Vedanta, the demerger is the culmination of a long restructuring process. It marks a new phase for investors.

Success for the new listings will now depend on the fortunes of their individual businesses rather than the fortunes of the wider Vedanta group. Early trade indicates that investors are particularly keen on the aluminium business, while other verticals may take longer to realise their market value.

Either way, the demerger has provided shareholders with something they didn’t have before – the freedom to decide exactly which part of the Vedanta story they want to own.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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