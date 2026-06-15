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Home > World News > When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges

When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a peace agreement to end their conflict, lift the U.S. blockade of Iran, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy shipping route. The memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares 'Toll-Free Opening' as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges. Photo: AI
When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares 'Toll-Free Opening' as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges. Photo: AI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 07:29 IST

U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical waterway. “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform around 5:30 p.m. ET local time in Washington (2130 GMT) on Sunday. His post came shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has served as a mediator, announced a deal had been struck early on Monday local time.

When is the US-Iran Peace Deal to Take Place? 

The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The precise terms were not immediately known. Sharif said in a post on X that the pact called for “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

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Lebanon has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.

In a statement, the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.

There was no immediate reaction to the announcement from Israel, which has said it was not party to the U.S.-Iran talks.

When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? 

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.

Oil prices fell on the news. Brent crude futures fell 4% in early trading on Monday, while ​U.S. ⁠West Texas Intermediate slid more than 4.6%. Stock markets in Asia jumped.

Former Biden administration State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Trump had made important concessions to Iran to achieve the status quo that existed before he launched the war.

“We have no assurances the nuclear program will ever be addressed, but Iran has shown the world it can take the global economy hostage and get something from the U.S. in return,” said Miller.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief for Iran.

The Iran war has become a political liability at home for Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress, with public opinion polls showing Americans deeply frustrated by rising gas prices ahead of November’s midterm elections. But Trump has also faced pressure from members of his own party who insist that Iran’s nuclear program must be completely shut down.

Inputs from Reuters

Also Read: Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement 

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When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges
Tags: donald trumpglobal oil marketIran newsmiddle east conflictstrait of hormuzUS-Iran Deal

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When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges
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