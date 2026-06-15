Iran–US 14-Point MoU Draft Framework

A detailed 14-point memorandum of understanding framework is being widely reported in connection with ongoing Iran–US negotiations ahead of talks scheduled for Friday. The draft outlines a broad political and security arrangement covering ceasefire commitments, sanctions relief, nuclear discussions, and regional de-escalation measures. Despite the level of detail circulating, there is still no official confirmation of a signed agreement from either Tehran or Washington. The information reflects a reported draft under discussion rather than a finalised treaty.

What Are 14 Clauses Of MoU?

A short version of the 14 clauses of the MoU, which Iran and the US will sign on Friday, is as follows:

The MoU calls for a permanent and immediate halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. A U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days. A U.S. commitment to withdraw its forces from the areas surrounding Iran. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian ‘arrangements’. The suspension of oil sanctions, petrochemical products and derivatives, and Iran’s full access to the financial proceeds from them. The requirement for the US and its allies to present reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300 billion is also included. Sixty days of negotiations to reach a final agreement on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of primary and secondary U.S. sanctions, as well as UN Security Council resolutions and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions. Iran’s reiteration of its commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons. During the negotiation period, the U.S. has committed not to add to its forces in the region and not to impose any new sanctions. The release of $24 billion of Iran’s frozen funds during the 60-day period of final negotiations. Half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the negotiations begin. The formation of a supervisory mechanism to implement the agreement. The final agreement will be approved through a UN Security Council resolution. Final negotiations will not begin before half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, Iran’s oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted. The final agreement will be limited only to the fate of enriched materials and enrichment, sanctions relief, and the programme for rebuilding Iran’s economy. Discussions about Iran’s missile programme and support for resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda.

Strait Of Hormuz to ReOpen?

Iran‘s semi-official Mehr news agency said the draft deal called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements.

“The geopolitical risk premium that had been built into crude is now being unwound quite aggressively as traders price in the prospect of restored oil flows,” said Tim Waterer, chief ⁠market analyst at KCM Trade.

The world has lost millions of barrels of oil and gas supply since the war closed the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, for more than three months.

Investors are also watching cautiously how quickly Middle Eastern producers can resume oil production and exports following damage from the war and whether more ships will enter the region.

Also Read: Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement