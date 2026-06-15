UPI Expansion In France: Paris And Nice Airports To Accept India’s Digital Payment System

In a significant boost to India’s global digital payments push, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will soon be operational at major French gateways, including Paris and Nice airports. The development forms part of a broader package of India-France cooperation initiatives that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his visit to France. The move is expected to make travel more convenient for Indian tourists, students, business travellers, and members of the Indian diaspora who are visiting France. Once activated, travellers will be able to make payments directly through UPI-enabled apps, without relying heavily on cash or international cards.

What The Announcement Means For Indian Travelers

The rollout of UPI services at airports in Paris and Nice will allow Indian visitors to use familiar payment applications linked to Indian bank accounts for various airport transactions, including:

Retail shopping

Food and beverage purchases

Duty-free transactions

Travel-related services

The initiative is part of India’s broader strategy to internationalise UPI and strengthen its cross-border digital payment infrastructure. As UPI adoption expands globally, Indian travellers are increasingly able to use their preferred payment methods abroad.

India-France Partnership Expands

The announcement comes amid growing cooperation between India and France across several sectors. During recent India-France consultations led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior French officials, both sides discussed collaboration in digital technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, cybersecurity, defence, civil nuclear energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Digital public infrastructure has emerged as an important pillar of bilateral engagement, with France showing increasing interest in India’s successful digital transformation model.

UPI’s Expanding Global Footprint

UPI has evolved from a domestic payment system into one of the world’s most successful real-time payment platforms. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, the platform processes billions of transactions every month and has been expanding internationally through partnerships with foreign governments, banks, and payment networks.

Several countries and regions have already enabled various forms of UPI acceptance, reflecting growing global confidence in India’s digital payment architecture. The addition of Paris and Nice airports is particularly significant because France remains one of the most visited destinations for Indian tourists in Europe. The airports are major entry points for both leisure and business travellers.

Why Paris And Nice Matter

Paris is among Europe’s busiest international travel hubs, while Nice serves as a key gateway to the French Riviera and hosts major international events throughout the year. By enabling UPI payments at these airports, authorities aim to simplify transactions for Indian visitors and strengthen digital connectivity between the two countries. The initiative is also expected to encourage greater tourism and business exchanges by reducing payment-related friction for travellers.

Strategic Significance

The launch of UPI services at French airports represents more than a convenience feature. It underscores India’s growing influence in global fintech and digital public infrastructure.

As countries increasingly explore interoperable payment systems, UPI’s expansion into key international locations highlights India’s ambition to position its homegrown technology as a global digital payments standard. The France rollout also aligns with broader efforts by both nations to deepen cooperation in technology, innovation, and digital governance.

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