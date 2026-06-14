Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A tragic railway incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district has left four people dead after panic triggered by a false fire rumour led passengers to jump from a moving train. The situation turned deadly when those who got down were hit by another passing train on the opposite track. The incident took place near the Hetampur–Gher section when passengers on an Intercity train reportedly heard a rumour that the train had caught fire. In panic, several passengers pulled the emergency chain and the train came to a halt. What followed was chaos inside the coaches as people rushed to get off.

According to eyewitness accounts, the rumour spread quickly, leaving little time for verification or control. Some passengers jumped onto the tracks believing they were escaping danger inside the train.

Passengers Stepped Onto Tracks In Confusion

Once the train stopped, passengers began disembarking in haste. Many stood near the tracks with their belongings and children, unsure of what was happening. In the confusion, some passengers moved across the track area, unaware of an approaching train on the adjacent line.

#WATCH | Morena, MP: A passenger says, “… We were travelling by Intercity when someone spread a false rumour that the train was on fire. The train stopped, and people began jumping out. We also got down. My wife stood outside with one child, while another child remained inside… https://t.co/ooJf1oeY7b pic.twitter.com/gcqWiZshsU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 14, 2026

A survivor described how the situation unfolded within minutes, turning confusion into tragedy.

Survivor Recounts Heartbreaking Sequence

A passenger who survived the incident described the moment the situation escalated. He said the rumour of fire caused panic inside the train, forcing people to jump out. His family was separated in the chaos.

He recalled that his wife and children were outside the train when another train came from the opposite direction, hitting several passengers who were standing on or near the tracks. He confirmed that his wife and one child died in the incident.

Railway Authorities Await Further Details

Railway officials have not yet released a detailed statement on the cause of the rumour or the sequence of events. Investigations are expected to look into how misinformation spread inside the train and whether emergency protocols were followed.

More details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation and identify those affected.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast