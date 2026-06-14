LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy actor politician Gautami news indian army NEET re exam AI startup AI for All AFI Khawaja Asif Iran news Brazil Indian ship latest crime news Google Hyderabad apartment tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

Four people died in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after a false fire rumour on an Intercity train caused panic. Passengers jumped onto tracks near Hetampur-Gher section and were hit by another train. The incident highlights how misinformation triggered chaos and led to a fatal railway tragedy.

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District (Via X)
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-14 21:57 IST

Madhya Pradesh: A tragic railway incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district has left four people dead after panic triggered by a false fire rumour led passengers to jump from a moving train. The situation turned deadly when those who got down were hit by another passing train on the opposite track. The incident took place near the Hetampur–Gher section when passengers on an Intercity train reportedly heard a rumour that the train had caught fire. In panic, several passengers pulled the emergency chain and the train came to a halt. What followed was chaos inside the coaches as people rushed to get off.

According to eyewitness accounts, the rumour spread quickly, leaving little time for verification or control. Some passengers jumped onto the tracks believing they were escaping danger inside the train.

Passengers Stepped Onto Tracks In Confusion

Once the train stopped, passengers began disembarking in haste. Many stood near the tracks with their belongings and children, unsure of what was happening. In the confusion, some passengers moved across the track area, unaware of an approaching train on the adjacent line.

You Might Be Interested In

A survivor described how the situation unfolded within minutes, turning confusion into tragedy.

Survivor Recounts Heartbreaking Sequence

A passenger who survived the incident described the moment the situation escalated. He said the rumour of fire caused panic inside the train, forcing people to jump out. His family was separated in the chaos.

He recalled that his wife and children were outside the train when another train came from the opposite direction, hitting several passengers who were standing on or near the tracks. He confirmed that his wife and one child died in the incident.

Railway Authorities Await Further Details

Railway officials have not yet released a detailed statement on the cause of the rumour or the sequence of events. Investigations are expected to look into how misinformation spread inside the train and whether emergency protocols were followed.

More details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation and identify those affected.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Today (June 14, 2026): IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; Check 15-Day Forecast

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH
Tags: home-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

‘Ladki Hun, Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Worker Clashes With Villager | WATCH

Uttarakhand Shocker: Water Dispute Kills 1, Injures 3 | WATCH

Bhopal Horror: Nurse's Formalin Injection Kills 3-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Chennai Power Cut Today (14 June, 2026)

Bengaluru Horror: Sikkim Woman Murdered Over Friendship Suspicion

LATEST NEWS

Trump Warns Beirut Strike Could Undermine Iran Deal

Opinion | Is Rs 30,000 Enough To Measure A Housewife’s Labour?

Why Did Actor-Politician Gautami Quit AIADMK?

Tehran Casts Doubt On US-Iran Peace Deal After Israeli Strike In Beirut

Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Join Nationalist Citizens Party

Indian Army Sheds Colonial Legacy With New Dress Code

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination Admit Cards Released Ahead Of June 21 Test

5 Jobs AI Could Eliminate Within Decade

Baghpat Man Killed After Wife, Instagram Lover Drug Him With Kheer

Who Is Pranjali Awasthi? The 19-Year-Old Behind Rs 100 Crore AI Startup

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH

QUICK LINKS