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Home > Regionals News > ‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH

‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH

A viral video from Uttarakhand's Dharchula shows a heated argument between a post office employee and a villager over alleged delays in Aadhaar card and parcel deliveries. The controversial exchange prompted public outrage and an official inspection as authorities investigate service-related complaints and employee conduct.

‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards (Screengrab Via X)
‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 16:44 IST

Uttarakhand: A heated confrontation between a post office employee and a local resident in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has gone viral, drawing attention to complaints about delayed Aadhaar card and parcel deliveries in the region. The incident reportedly occurred in Dharchula, where villagers have been complaining for months about not receiving important documents and postal items on time. Tensions flared when a resident approached postal staff seeking answers about the missing deliveries. What started as a discussion soon turned into a public argument, which was recorded by bystanders and later shared widely on social media.

The video sparked widespread debate after a female employee was allegedly heard saying, “Ladki hun, tujhe fasa dungi.” The remark quickly became the focal point of the controversy, with many social media users criticising the employee’s conduct and questioning the way the dispute was handled.

Villagers Say Aadhaar Cards and Parcels Were Delayed

Residents claim that several Aadhaar cards, government documents and parcels had not reached their intended recipients for a long period. According to villagers, repeated visits to the post office failed to provide clear answers about the missing items, leading to growing frustration within the community.

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The viral footage captures a tense exchange involving the employee, another staff member and local residents, with both sides accusing each other during the argument.

Authorities Order Inspection

After the video gained traction online, the matter reached postal authorities and district officials. An inspection has reportedly been ordered to verify complaints related to delayed deliveries and examine whether there were any lapses in postal services.

Officials are also to investigate the conduct of the employees who were involved in the incident and conclude if serious disciplinary action should be taken.

Concerns Over Postal Services In Remote Areas

The incident is underlining the fact that people residing in the remotest regions often consider post offices as the one link to government services, official documents, banking facilities and Aadhaar-related work.

Delays in the delivery of essential documentation often means that residents lose access to urgent services and other welfare schemes. The incident has therefore renewed calls for better accountability and faster grievance resolution within the postal system.

Probe Underway

Authorities have said that a detailed inquiry will establish the facts behind both the delivery-related complaints and the viral altercation. Statements from those involved are expected to be recorded, and service records may be reviewed as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH

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‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH

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‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH

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‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH
‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH
‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH
‘Ladki Hun, Tujhe Fasa Dungi’: Post Office Employee Clashes With Villager Over Missing Aadhaar Cards | WATCH

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