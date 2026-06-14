Birmingham Weather Rain Alert for IND – W vs PAK – W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Edgbaston

Birmingham Weather: The Women’s T20 World Cup is off to a flying start, and on its first Sunday, arch-rivals, India Women, will take on Pakistan Women at Edgbaston. For the first time in history, Indian women will enter the tournament as World Champions, albeit in the One-Day format. However, the win at home would certainly increase the hopes of Harmanpreet Kaur and co. But as is the case with any other day in England, the weather is volatile and could change in moments, causing harm to cricket matches. So, as we approach the India Women vs Pakistan Women clash, here is a look at the weather in Birmingham.

IND W vs PAK W: Birmingham Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Birmingham indicate that it is a cool afternoon in the English city. Thankfully for the cricket fans, the current forecasts show that the chances of rain throughout the day remain in single digits. However, as mentioned before, the weather in England is always fickle. The weather could change quickly and might just rain at Edgbaston.

IND W vs PAK W: Birmingham Weather Forecast For Today’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston

At the time of the toss, the weather forecast showed that the temperature would be around 18 degrees. Meanwhile, the chances of rain at Edgbaston during toss time would be 2%. Throughout the match, the chances of rain would hover around 2-3%. As things stand, the current forecasts show that the match will go on as expected and there might be no interruptions to the high-profile India Women vs Pakistan Women clash at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Recent Matches At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match Date Match Final Match Result June 14, 2026 Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women In Progress (Group Stage) June 12, 2026 England Women vs Sri Lanka Women England Women Won By 87 Runs July 20, 2024 Birmingham Phoenix (Men) vs Oval Invincibles (Men) Oval Invincibles Won By 8 Wickets July 12, 2024 Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids Birmingham Bears Won By 9 Wickets July 11, 2024 England Men vs Pakistan Men England Men Won By 23 Runs

IND W vs PAK W: Edgbaston Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

Edgbaston, Birmingham’s well-balanced surface is well known for providing a fair game between bat and ball. It is anticipated that quick bowlers may find some support in the early overs because there is movement available off the surface. The average first-innings score at this venue is between 165 and 170 runs.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Birmingham

Date Conditions Avg Temp (°C) Rain Risk Impact on Cricket June 4, 2026 Sunny Intervals 16°C 10% Perfect for training June 5, 2026 Overcast 15°C 20% Good swing conditions June 6, 2026 Light Rain Showers 14°C 60% Minor pitch cover delays June 7, 2026 Heavy Rain 13°C 90% Ground dampness, indoor nets June 8, 2026 Mostly Cloudy 15°C 30% Outfield drying out June 9, 2026 Bright & Sunny 17°C 5% Excellent batting practice 10 June, 2026 Passing Showers 16°C 45% Brief interruptions 11 June, 2026 Cloudy 15°C 15% Cool, steady conditions 12 June, 2026 Sunny Spells 17°C 10% Great track for the opening matches 13 June, 2026 Partly Cloudy 18°C 15% Clear skies overall

The last 10 days in Birmingham have often provided the perfect weather conditions for playing cricket. Meanwhile, the average temperature during the last 10 days has been around 15-17 degrees.

Also Read: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: What is India Women’s Head-to-Head Record Against Pakistan? Check Predicted Playing XIs