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Home > World News > Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad

Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, Gurbhej Singh, was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, triggering a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The attack took place near North Road in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving another man injured. Police have made arrests and appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage as Singh’s family seeks help to bring his body back to India.

Indian-origin man Gurbhej Singh killed in Southall knife attack; London Police probe, family seeks help. Photo: AI
Indian-origin man Gurbhej Singh killed in Southall knife attack; London Police probe, family seeks help. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 08:24 IST

Gurbhej Singh, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man, was killed in a knife attack in Southall, west London.  A murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police has been started. The police have appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage to assist the inquiry. The victim sustained a fatal stab injury during an incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. According to police, emergency services were alerted shortly after the incident when the London Ambulance Service contacted officers at around 00:40 BST on Wednesday. Police officers and paramedics attended the location, but despite efforts to save him, Singh was declared dead at the scene. A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also injured during the attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Police Launch Homicide Investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a homicide investigation is underway and specialist officers have been assigned to support Singh’s family. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command said investigators remain focused on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones,” Foxwell said.

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She added, “We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday).”

Appealing for public assistance, Foxwell said, “I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to please come forward and speak to police.”

Gurbhej Singh Murder: Arrests Made, Enquiries Continue

Police said seven men, ranging in age from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Following further enquiries, six of those arrested have since been released with no further action. One man has been released on bail and is expected to return to police at a later date.

Investigators said they continue to seek information from witnesses as enquiries remain ongoing.

Family Seeks Help to Bring Body Back to India

Singh had reportedly moved to the United Kingdom in 2022 after completing Class XII. According to reports, his family spent nearly Rs 24 lakh through an immigration agent to facilitate his move abroad.

His father, Mukhtiar Singh, is a farmer who owns five acres of land in Tarn Taran.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Singh’s family and assist with repatriating his body to India.

Family members have also appealed to the Indian government for help in bringing his mortal remains back home.

“He was the youngest and the only brother to three sisters, all of whom are married. The entire family is devastated. We appeal to the Government of India to help us bring his body back home,” Bhola Singh, Gurbhej’s cousin, told Indian Express.

Also Read: PM Modi To Meet Trump In France Next Week: What’s On The Agenda?

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Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad
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Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad

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Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad
Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad
Who Was Gurbhej Singh? 26-Year-Old Indian Man Killed In London Stabbing After Family Spent 24 Lakh To Send Him Abroad
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