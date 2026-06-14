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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Weather Today June 14: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature And Advisory

Bengaluru Weather Today June 14: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature And Advisory

Bengaluru Weather Today: Heavy monsoon activity continued to lash Bengaluru on Saturday, with intense evening showers affecting several parts of the city, especially South Bengaluru and RR Nagar. Rainfall data showed Herohalli recorded the highest rainfall at 37 mm as multiple wards received more than 10 mm of rain. The IMD has forecast continued rain over the next seven days, with heavy showers and weather alerts remaining in place across Karnataka.

Bengaluru sees heavy monsoon rain as IMD forecasts more showers across Karnataka; alerts remain in place. Photo: AI
Bengaluru sees heavy monsoon rain as IMD forecasts more showers across Karnataka; alerts remain in place. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 07:52 IST

Bengaluru Weather Today Heavy monsoon activity continued across Bengaluru on Saturday, bringing intense evening showers to several parts of the city, particularly South Bengaluru and RR Nagar, as the southwest monsoon advances further across Karnataka. Rainfall data released by the Varunamitra dashboard of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) at 8.30 pm showed that Herohalli recorded the highest rainfall at 37 mm. Kengeri followed with 24.5 mm, while Hampinagar received 20 mm and Doddabodarakallu recorded 18.5 mm. Overall, at least eight wards across Bengaluru received heavy rainfall exceeding 10 mm during the day. Saturday’s weather followed another spell of sustained rainfall that impacted the city overnight on Friday and continued into the early hours of Saturday.

Bengaluru IMD Forecast June 14

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall activity across Bengaluru over the next seven days as the southwest monsoon progresses across the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, while light to moderate rainfall conditions are likely to persist through the rest of the week. The IMD has also issued weather warnings covering multiple parts of Karnataka, including Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, the region where Bengaluru is located.

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Authorities warned that heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is expected to continue, especially in coastal districts.

Several interior regions may also experience thunderstorms and lightning activity.

Bengaluru Weather Today June 14

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Day temperature: 84°

Night temperature: 70°

Feels like: 73°

Sunrise: 5:53 am

Sunset: 6:46 pm

Wind speed: 10 mph

Humidity: 86%

Bengaluru Weather Official Advisory

Officials said vulnerable areas susceptible to flooding, waterlogging and weather-related disruptions are being closely monitored. Emergency response teams remain on alert across affected regions, and residents have been advised to closely track weather updates as conditions may shift rapidly in certain districts.

Authorities cautioned that changing weather patterns could increase the possibility of localized flooding and disruptions to travel.

Forecasts currently suggest that heavy rain and strong winds may continue until June 15 across both coastal and interior parts of Karnataka. Conditions are expected to improve gradually from June 16 onward, with no major weather warnings issued for the following few days at this stage.

Sharing observations from the ground, South India Weatherman Vansh posted on X:

“Cloudy morning over west bengaluru. A very misty morning too, looks liek humidity is in a all time high from yday rains. 37mm recorded in my area Expecting scattered light rain shafts this afternoon/evening,”

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

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Bengaluru Weather Today June 14: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature And Advisory
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Bengaluru Weather Today June 14: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature And Advisory

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Bengaluru Weather Today June 14: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature And Advisory
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