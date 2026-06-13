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Home > India News > Who Is Avijit Chatterjee? Eggs And Shoes Hurled At TMC Leader Ashok Chatterjee’s Son During Arrest, Watch

Who Is Avijit Chatterjee? Eggs And Shoes Hurled At TMC Leader Ashok Chatterjee’s Son During Arrest, Watch

Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipality chairman and TMC leader Ashok Chatterjee, was arrested on charges including attempted murder, rape and extortion.

TMC leader Avijit Chatterjee detained (IMAGE: X)
TMC leader Avijit Chatterjee detained (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 17:53 IST

Avijit Chatterjee Arrested: Avijit Chatterjee, the son of Ashok Chatterjee, the chairman of Naihati Municipality, and an important leader of Trinamool Congress, was arrested. The arrest of Avijit took place on Saturday in relation to numerous criminal charges against him. Some of the most notable include attempted murder, rape, extortion, criminal intimidation, and illegal possession of firearms under the Arms and Explosives Acts. However, what made this case more newsworthy than anything else was the public reaction that it elicited when Avijit was being escorted by Kolkata Police. This is because irate protesters started pelting eggs and footwear at him, highlighting the growing level of discontent among people against those who had risen politically through the influence of their fathers.

Eggs and shoes hurled at Avijit Chatterjee

Timing couldn’t have been worse for the Trinamool Congress. The party is already grappling with setbacks at the polls and within its own ranks, along with accusations of maladministration. With the case of Naihati, the opposition will only find ammunition to support its claims that the TMC has not been able to disassociate itself from those involved in serious criminal cases.

However, while the accusation against Chatterjee is yet another allegation unless proven otherwise in court, politics thrives on perceptions. Pictures of egg and shoe throwing outside the court can be more injurious than any allegations. What matters is the growing mood among certain segments of Bengal that is beginning to take shape. Whether the TMC chooses to acknowledge this change in mood or not will determine the success with which it restores its credibility in the coming months.

Previous attacks on TMC leaders

Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have been caught in the crossfire in the weeks since the dramatic political change in West Bengal.

The largest incident was against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was allegedly attacked when he visited Sonarpur. TMC says that a mob obstructed his convoy and hurled eggs and stones at him, broke some vehicles, tore his shirt and broke his spectacles. Later, Banerjee claimed the attackers meant to cause serious harm.

The BJP, however, rebutted the allegations and alleged the TMC was hyping the incident for political gain. TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee got injured in the violence that broke out during a protest march a day later. He sustained a head wound during the clashes between the supporters of TMC and BJP, further exacerbating the tension in the state, reports said.

ALSO READ: Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage

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Who Is Avijit Chatterjee? Eggs And Shoes Hurled At TMC Leader Ashok Chatterjee’s Son During Arrest, Watch
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Who Is Avijit Chatterjee? Eggs And Shoes Hurled At TMC Leader Ashok Chatterjee’s Son During Arrest, Watch
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