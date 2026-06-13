Shreya Jha-Produced Documentary Songs They Buried Makes BAFTA Longlist

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13: Acclaimed documentary Songs They Buried has earned a place on the prestigious BAFTA Longlist, marking a significant milestone for the film and its creative team.

Produced by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Shreya Jha and directed by Kiki Kuhakan, the documentary has been praised for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling, resonating with audiences and critics alike.



Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Shreya Jha congratulated the film’s team, including producing partner Uhoman Moltok, cinematographer Andrew Bansal, editors Utkarsh Kumar and Tiami Ziang, sound designers Jeffery Jiang and Tosin Omolola, and composer Vikrant Muthusamy, whose score has been widely appreciated for enhancing the film’s emotional impact.

The BAFTA Longlist recognition further strengthens Songs They Buried‘s standing in the international documentary space and highlights Shreya Jha’s growing presence as a producer working across both Hollywood and Indian regional cinema.

Shreya Jha and Kiki Kuhakan are also set to reunite for a new documentary feature, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

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