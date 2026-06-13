‘You’re Not Supposed To Say That’: Jaishankar’s Light-Hearted Exchange With Finland FM Goes Viral | Watch

A light-hearted exchange between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has become one of the most talked-about moments from his visit to Finland. The interaction took place during a media briefing after bilateral talks, where discussions largely focused on defence cooperation, security and global issues. However, it was a quick joke from Jaishankar that ended up stealing the spotlight and spreading rapidly across social media.

As per reports, during the briefing, Valtonen remarked that India and Finland had signed many deals. Responding with a smile, Jaishankar immediately quipped, “You’re not supposed to say that.” The sudden remark seemed to have taken Valtonen by surprise as she found it very amusing to such an extent that everyone watching could not help but laugh out loud.

Social media users marvel at the chemistry between the two ministers

Many social media users applauded the chemistry between the two ministers after they shared their light moment. Several social media posts noted the witty remarks made by Jaishankar. While other posts pointed out how Valtonen’s reaction was one of the most amusing in recent diplomatic history.

Despite the fact that the trip to Finland involved talks about military relations and cooperation in international affairs, the funny interaction guaranteed that Jaishankar stayed in the spotlight online.

Another quick comeback draws laughter during Finland visit

The viral moment with Valtonen was not the only time Jaishankar drew laughs during the trip. At another event, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh joked about tensions in West Asia, saying, “It’s been a really quiet time in my part of the world.”

Without missing a beat, Jaishankar replied, “That’s why you came here to Finland.” The one-liner once again drew laughter from those in attendance and quickly gained attention online, adding to the growing buzz around the minister’s Finland visit.

Serious discussions continue alongside viral moments

Beyond the humour, the visit also featured important conversations on global issues, including energy security and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks, Valtonen defended India’s purchase of Russian oil and said, “In India’s defence, it has bought oil under the price cap. That was the intention.”

As per reports, she further explained, “When we introduced the oil price cap, we did not prohibit the world from buying Russian oil. The entire idea was not to disrupt the oil market but to make sure oil continued to be supplied while Russia did not make massive margins from it.” While policy discussions dominated the agenda, it was Jaishankar’s humour that ultimately captured the public’s attention.

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