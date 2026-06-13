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Home > India News > Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms disrupted normal life in Hyderabad, causing waterlogging, traffic congestion and flight delays at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Several flights were diverted as adverse weather conditions and poor visibility impacted airport operations.

Hyderabad weather today (IMAGE: X)
Hyderabad weather today (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 20:28 IST

HYDERABAD WEATHER TODAY: Heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions also hampered the operations of flights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday, forcing several flights to be diverted or delayed. In view of the weather conditions around the airport, airport authorities stopped the landings temporarily. The disruption affected flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Singapore. The weather conditions had caused reduced visibility and operational constraints, impacting flight movements, officials said. Consequently, some aircraft were diverted until the weather had improved.

Hyderabad weather: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of city

The interruption affected as it rained heavily in some areas of Hyderabad and nearby areas which resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams in the city. The airport weather watch has remained on and they are continuing to coordinate operations to get flight movement back up to normal.

By 6 pm, Rajendra Nagar reported the highest rainfall at 55 millimetres, followed by BHEL factory at Ramachandrapuram recording 26.3 mm of rain.

The effects of the waterlogging were also seen on the public transport system. According to reports, the city buses, autos and riders were engulfed in the congestion and causing delays that exceeded their standard schedule. Those who had reserved tickets to get to railway and bus stations ended up in the congestion.


Hyderabad 10-day weather forecast 

Other places like Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Malkajgiri, Lakdi-ka-pul, Musheerabad, RTC x roads, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Begum Bazaar, and Charminar witnessed heavy rain.

Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

HYDRAA deployed bikers for reaching areas affected by fallen trees. The bikers, with essential items like a chainsaw and a rope, could quickly reach places affected by fallen trees. Also, to remove any obstruction at the point affected by water logging, the team was provided with items like crow bars and spades.

In addition to this, the ERTs of HMWSSB were also employed for removing obstructions at points that faced water logging.

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Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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