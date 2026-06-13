Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

HYDERABAD WEATHER TODAY: Heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions also hampered the operations of flights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday, forcing several flights to be diverted or delayed. In view of the weather conditions around the airport, airport authorities stopped the landings temporarily. The disruption affected flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Singapore. The weather conditions had caused reduced visibility and operational constraints, impacting flight movements, officials said. Consequently, some aircraft were diverted until the weather had improved.

Hyderabad weather: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of city

The interruption affected as it rained heavily in some areas of Hyderabad and nearby areas which resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams in the city. The airport weather watch has remained on and they are continuing to coordinate operations to get flight movement back up to normal.

By 6 pm, Rajendra Nagar reported the highest rainfall at 55 millimetres, followed by BHEL factory at Ramachandrapuram recording 26.3 mm of rain.

The effects of the waterlogging were also seen on the public transport system. According to reports, the city buses, autos and riders were engulfed in the congestion and causing delays that exceeded their standard schedule. Those who had reserved tickets to get to railway and bus stations ended up in the congestion.

#Tellapur to Osman Nagar road Flooded. ⚠️ Traffic Advisory: Commuters are advised to avoid this route and use alternative roads until waterlogging reduces. pic.twitter.com/GzzFJHjXDd — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) June 13, 2026

#HYDTPinfo

🚦 Traffic Alert-Water logging🚦

Waterlogging has occurred near Sawera Hotel, Shamshabad under the limits of @shotr_rgia .

The DRF team is on-site and actively pumping out the accumulated water to restore normal conditions. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously… pic.twitter.com/AttAe3vJ9K — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 13, 2026





Hyderabad 10-day weather forecast

Other places like Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Malkajgiri, Lakdi-ka-pul, Musheerabad, RTC x roads, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Begum Bazaar, and Charminar witnessed heavy rain.

HYDRAA deployed bikers for reaching areas affected by fallen trees. The bikers, with essential items like a chainsaw and a rope, could quickly reach places affected by fallen trees. Also, to remove any obstruction at the point affected by water logging, the team was provided with items like crow bars and spades.

In addition to this, the ERTs of HMWSSB were also employed for removing obstructions at points that faced water logging.

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