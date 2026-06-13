Who Is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth? Meet India’s Next Army Chief Taking Charge On June 30

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, the current Vice Chief of the Army Staff, has been nominated to be the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). Seth will take charge from June 30, when the present COAS, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, retires. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth enjoys the distinction of being among the most senior members of the Indian Army, with nearly four decades of service behind him, during which time he has held various positions in operations, strategy formulation, and modernization of forces. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Seth graduated from the institution in December 1986 and was posted to the Armoured Corps.

From frontline commands to key leadership positions

Dhiraj Seth has held several important command assignments, throughout his career, . He has led an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he went on to command the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army’s premier strike formations.

His leadership responsibilities expanded further when he served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he oversaw major military engagements and ceremonial duties. Later, Dhiraj Seth commanded both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, a rare distinction that placed him in charge of two operational Army Commands for more than two years.

Strong focus on modernisation and future warfare

Apart from field commands, Dhiraj Seth has played a major role in the Army’s modernisation efforts. He is recognised for helping align operational needs with emerging technologies and the changing demands of modern warfare. His work has contributed significantly to improving the Army’s combat readiness and long-term transformation plans.

The incoming Army chief has also excelled in military education. Dhiraj Seth is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College. He also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, giving him broad exposure to global military thinking and strategic affairs.

Taking charge after General Upendra Dwivedi

Dhiraj Seth will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024 after General Manoj Pande’s retirement. General Dwivedi, an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, served the Army for more than 40 years and led it during a period marked by evolving security challenges and rapid technological changes in warfare.

With extensive command experience, a strong academic background and a key role in military modernisation, Dhiraj Seth now prepares to lead the Indian Army at a time when defence preparedness and technological adaptation remain top priorities.

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