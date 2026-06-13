Mark Zuckerberg Admits Mistakes During Meta’s AI Restructuring, Says No More Mass Layoffs In 2026

Mark Zuckerberg is not someone who usually admits when things go wrong. So when he sent an internal memo to employees on June 12, 2026, saying Meta made mistakes during its AI restructuring, people paid attention. The memo, later reviewed by Reuters, was unusually candid for a CEO who built his reputation on moving fast. It came just weeks after one of the most painful stretches in Meta’s recent history, and the questions it has left behind are not easy ones.

In May 2026, Meta cut roughly 8,000 jobs, about 10 percent of its entire workforce, while also shifting around 7,000 more employees into AI-focused roles. Put together, nearly one in five people at Meta either lost their job or found themselves doing something completely different. That is not a routine shake-up. That is a company turning itself inside out.

Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, did not sugarcoat it either. He told staff this week that the past few months had been “brutal” and asked leadership to reconnect with what is actually happening inside the company. When a senior executive uses that word in an all-hands setting, it means things got harder than anyone publicly let on.



What Zuckerberg Actually Said



The memo was not a long apology. It was more of an acknowledgement with a forward-looking spin. Zuckerberg told employees that the scale of the changes created consequences nobody fully anticipated. His exact words, as reviewed by Reuters, were straightforward: “Given the complexity of these changes, we’ve made mistakes and will almost certainly make more.”

He also explained the logic, at least from his point of view. By building new AI-focused roles, he said, Meta could reduce team sizes knowing that people could be moved around if things went sideways. It sounds reasonable on paper. For someone who was let go, it probably reads differently.

The one concrete assurance in the memo was that there will be no more company-wide layoffs at Meta for the rest of 2026. To soften the mood further, the company said it would increase budgets for team events and offsites, run a company-wide hackathon in July, and bring back assigned desks in offices before the year is out. These are not big moves. But they are signals that leadership has noticed how low morale has fallen.

What makes the timing interesting is the money. Just one week after the May 18 layoff memo, where Zuckerberg told staff that success is “not a given,” Meta turned around and raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to somewhere between $125 billion and $145 billion. That is nearly double what it spent in all of 2025.



The Real Reason Behind All of This



The spending figure tells you what is actually driving all of this. Meta is not cutting jobs because business is bad. It is cutting jobs because AI infrastructure costs an extraordinary amount of money, and the company wants to redirect every dollar it can toward building and running powerful AI systems.

Meta is not alone. Google and Microsoft are doing the same. Across the tech industry, nearly 110,000 jobs have already been cut in 2026 across 137 companies. The pattern is consistent: reduce headcount, pour the savings into AI compute, hope the bet pays off.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that the pace of change is only going to make things harder. “I don’t want to overpromise because the world is changing in ways that are out of our control,” he told employees. It is an honest thing to say. It is also a way of managing expectations for a workforce that has already been through a lot.

A hackathon in July and a few extra offsite budgets will not undo the last few months for the people who lived through them. What actually rebuilds trust is not a memo. It is what Meta does next, and whether the people who stayed feel like they are part of something being built, rather than something being dismantled



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