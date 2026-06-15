Real Madrid Transfer News: Marc Cucurella Joins Los Blancos From Chelsea in €69.5M Deal as Jose Mourinho Begins Squad Revamp

Real Madrid Transfer News: On Monday, Real Madrid made its first signing since Jose Mourinho was reinstated as manager when they bought Spanish left defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for a six-year deal. The British media claimed the transfer was valued up to 51.8 million pounds ($69.5 million), but the clubs did not reveal the financial details. Notably, the news of the transfer comes only a day after Cucurella had publicly announced his support of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea’s new manager. His statement from the day before made this transfer even more interesting.

Transfer News: Marc Cucurella joins Real Madrid from Chelsea

The Spanish defender joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal, which will see him be part of a new era at the Madrid-based club. With Cucurella being only 27 years of age, he could see himself at the club for longer than the contract he has signed. “Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marc Cucurella, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032,” Real said in a statement.

Real Madrid goes for defensive revamp under Jose Mourinho

Real are looking to strengthen after a disappointing 2025-26 season, in which they missed out on the LaLiga title and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Club president Florentino Perez, who recently extended his reign by four more years, had promised to bolster Real’s defensive options during his re-election campaign.

Marc Cucurella at Chelsea

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 for a reported deal worth up to 63 million pounds, and went on to make 163 appearances in all competitions for the west London club. The 27-year-old endured a rocky first season at Stamford Bridge, struggling for form and consistency. He later established himself as a regular under manager Enzo Maresca, often deployed as an inverted full-back, and won the Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025. In March, Cucurella publicly criticized Chelsea’s youth-heavy recruitment strategy, saying the club needed to strike a better balance between youth and experience. Chelsea finished the 2025-26 Premier League season in 10th place, outside European qualification places.

He has also become a key part of the Spanish national team since making his debut for them in 2021, earning 23 caps for Luis de la Fuente’s side and winning the European Championship in 2024. He is in the country’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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