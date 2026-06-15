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Home > Lifestyle News > How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality

How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality

FSSAI has shared a simple home test to help consumers identify pure jaggery. By placing jaggery in water and checking for residue, people can detect possible adulteration. Colour, texture, and taste also provide clues about quality, helping households make safer food choices.

How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality (Via AI)
How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 16:23 IST

Jaggery (commonly known as gur in India) is a common household item and is preferred over refined sugar in many places due to its traditional making process and great taste. However, food safety experts say that jaggery sold in markets may be adulterated by food manufacturers with chalk powder, baking soda, chemicals, or other impurities to increase its weight or improve its appearance. To help consumers spot adulterated products, food authorities from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have provided simple steps that can be carried out over the weekend before purchasing or consuming jaggery.

FSSAI’s Simple Water Test For Jaggery

One of the most simple tests to detect adulterated jaggery requires nothing more than a glass of water.

Steps To Perform The Test-

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1- Take a small piece of jaggery.
2- Drop it into a glass of water.
3- Allow it to sit for a few minutes.
4- Observe the water and the bottom of the glass carefully.

What The Test Results Indicate

If the jaggery fully dissolves without leaving any visible residue, it is probably pure. But if some particles have settled at the bottom, it may indicate adulteration with chalk powder or other impurities added during the processing stage.

Why Jaggery Adulteration Is A Concern

Most manufacturers produce pure jaggery by boiling sugarcane juice till the liquid thickens into solid lumps. Occasionally, they may add certain chemicals or by-products to improve colour, increase shelf life, improve texture, or increase the weight of the final product. Adulteration can compromise quality and safety. Food safety authorities have repeatedly urged consumers to remain vigilant and advise checking food products wherever possible.

Other Indicators Of Pure Jaggery

In addition to the water test, there are a few visual and sensory indicators that can help consumers identify whether jaggery may be adulterated.

Colour

Jaggery typically comes in shades ranging from golden brown to dark brown. Light yellow jaggery signifies the use of chemicals in manufacturing.

Texture

Pure jaggery is firm and easily breaks apart. An overly hard jaggery product or unusually sticky jaggery could be suspect.

Taste & Smell

The product should have a sweet taste with an earthy, caramel-like flavor. A chemical taste or odd smell is a red flag.

Growing Awareness About Food Safety

The jaggery purity test exemplifies larger food safety initiatives by FSSAI to make consumers aware of and capable of testing the quality of everyday food items at home. Food regulators believe that greater knowledge and awareness will have a beneficial influence on consumers by helping them avoid adulterated food products.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026 In India: Check Out Date, Ashura And Public Holiday Details You Need To Know

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How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality
Tags: FSSAI food safety tipsFSSAI jaggery testgur purity at homehow to check jaggery purityjaggery adulteration testjaggery purity testjaggery quality checkpure jaggery identification

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How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality

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How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality
How To Check Jaggery Purity At Home? Here Are Simple Tests To Identify Adulteration & Quality
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