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Home > India News > Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has refused to vacate her long-time official residence at 10, Circular Road, Patna, despite receiving a 15-day notice from the state government. Reports suggest her reluctance is linked to an old superstition surrounding the newly allotted Hardinge Road bungalow, along with the family's deep emotional attachment to the current residence.

Why Doesn't Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?
Why Doesn't Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 12:52 IST

Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow? The former Bihar Chief Minister has made it clear that she is not planning to leave her official residence at 10, Circular Road, any time soon, even after getting a 15-day notice from the state government. Authorities have also allotted her a different government bungalow but reports indicate that an old superstition tied to the fresh property may be one of the key reasons she seems reluctant to move.

Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow? 

Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1997 to 2005 and in the last 21 years, she has been living in the government bungalow at 10, Circular Road. Over all these years, the place has become really attached with her family including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

That big bungalow sits not too far from both the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s own official residence. As per reports, the 67 year old leader seems a bit hesitant to shift into the newly allotted house, mainly because of a long-standing thinking that it is unlucky. And it also looks like she is challenging the government’s decision. 

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15 Day Notice to Rabri Devi to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow 

After Samrat Choudhary became Bihar’s first BJP chief minister, his government decided that the 10 Circular Road bungalow would be reserved only for a deputy chief minister. So Rabri Devi who is currently the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council was asked to shift to another government residence on Hardinge Road. 

But Rabri Devi and her husband RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav did not really vacate the bungalow and as a result, the then Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha just kept waiting for the official residence. 

“It is stated that via Departmental Office Order No. 122, dated 25.11.2025, Quarter No.-39, Hardinge Road, Patna, was earmarked for the Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council, and allocated to Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council. However, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna, which was previously occupied by the Honourable Leader, has not been vacated yet. Please be informed, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna has now been allocated to Nandkishore Ram, minister, Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources,” the notice read.

Also Read: All About Noida International Airport: Routes, Cost, Features, Connectivity As First Commercial Flight Takes Off From Jewar 

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Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?
Tags: Bihar Government NoticeBihar PoliticsLalu Prasad YadavPatna BungalowRabri DeviRJD News

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Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

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Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?
Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?
Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?
Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

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