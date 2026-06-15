CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Marksheet Download Steps, Passing Criteria and Latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the result of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 soon. The waiting time has been over for lakhs of students throughout the country. The board has not yet confirmed the exact date of the results. Students appeared for the second examination between 15th and 21st May 2026. The exam was introduced under a newly decided initiative of a two-board exam system. It was intended to give the opportunity for the candidates to secure better results in the same single session. Among the CBSE’s assessment reforms, this was called one of the most impactful ones.

Why is CBSE second board exam relevant

The class 10 second board exam was a relief for the students to get a second chance for their scores without the need to wait for the next academic year.

The system is relevant for the students appearing for improvement exams as well as the ones sitting for the exam under the compartment category. It provides the chance for the students to have better marks in their records and increase the scope of getting admission in the stream of their choice for Class 11.

As per the available data, the second round of the examination received an overwhelming response. Nearly 6.7 lakh applications were received from across the country. More than half of the applicants were students to improve their marks in the first board examination.

When will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 be announced

CBSE has not yet notified the final results date. But the board has already slated publishing the results in the upcoming days. Students should keep a tab on the official notifications and should also keep their login credentials handy. The results, when announced, will be published online and on other multiple digital platforms to make it easily accessible. It will also guide students in making decisions regarding their academics while applying to the post-secondary school.

How to verify the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

The following steps can be carried out to verify a scorecard once the link for the result is activated:

Open the result page on the official CBSE result website.

Click on the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter the Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.

Click submit.

Verify the results displayed on the screen.

Download/Save the result for future use

Students must retain a printed card of provisional CBSE scorecard for admission purposes and verification.

Which websites will hold CBSE marksheets

Besides the official CBSE portals, students will also be able to access their results on the DigiLocker portal and via the UMANG application. CBSE is expanding its digital access avenues to avoid a backlog of traffic on the result day website. Digitally authenticated marksheets and certificates will be available almost immediately upon the announcement of results. These digital documents can be taken up for admission, scholarship applications and most other educational purposes until schools issue the official certificates.

What will be included in the CBSE marksheet

The provisional online marksheet is anticipated to contain essential personal and academic information. Students will find the name, roll number, parents’ names, name of the school, dates of birth, marks in each subject, grade, aggregate and qualification status. Candidates are advised to make sure all information is correct and, where necessary, refer their schools or CBSE authorities to rectify any mistakes. Abbreviations like ‘COMP’, ‘R.L.’, ‘R.W.’, etc. may appear on the mark sheet and UFM, which refer to certain examination conditions.

What is CBSE Class 10 passing criteria

Students should score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject of the exam. The board also follows its nine-point grading system, and the grades that will be released now are the same as last year. The grades have numbers ranging from A1 to D2, and in that case the candidate should have attained the minimum qualifying average. But there is no such thing as ‘pass’ or ‘fail’; if any candidate scores ‘E’, then that means he/she failed to meet the minimum qualifying standards. Now it remains for the students to patiently wait to see the outcome of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. For the students, this is rightly a major event that will impact stream selection and future prospects.