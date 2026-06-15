GK Quiz: Which Country Is Known as the World’s Smallest Island Nation?

When people think of a country, they picture sweeping vistas and large populations. But some countries are so small that people can cross them in a matter of hours. Nauru, for instance, is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean.

Which is the world’s smallest island nation

Nauru is the world’s smallest island country. It is located in the South Pacific Ocean and spans only around 21 square kilometres, even less than many of the world’s cities. It is the world’s smallest island country but the third smallest country in the world, after Vatican City and Monaco. It’s an island that lies northeast of Australia in the Micronesia area.

Because of its size, people can also drive all the way around the island in less than an hour, making it one of the easiest countries in the world to navigate.

Where is Nauru located

Nauru is located about 2,900 kilometres northeast of Australia in the Pacific Ocean. The island is surrounded by coral reefs and a remote, isolated location. Nauru is a lone raised coral island, while many of the others in this region are multiple-island states surrounded by coral reefs.

Nauru is a single raised coral island, making it unique in this region, where many other states are comprised of multiple islands with coral reefs along their coastlines. The island is laid out like most other islands, with its surface having been dominated by several mining operations over the years that exploited the island’s rich phosphate deposits and became the primary source of revenue for the country. Nauru has a tropical climate and is surrounded by the ocean.

Does Nauru have a capital city

One of the strangest facts about the island is that it has no official capital. The district of Yaren is the de facto capital and the centre for government in Nauru, having the government’s headquarters, parliament buildings and the island’s international airport. As it hosts the main political institutions in the country, its inhabitants often call Yaren the capital too.

What is the population of Nauru

Nauru’s population is about 12,500, which makes it one of the world’s least populated countries.

Most of the population are indigenous Nauruans, and while the Nauruan language is used, English is heavily utilised. The small population enjoys the same level of representation in government and parliament and with respect to representing Nauru on the world stage. The community is tight-knit, enabling the sharing of local tradition and cultural values from generation to generation.

When did Nauru gain its independence

On January 31, 1968, the small island nation of Nauru became independent, ending years of foreign control. After the country became a sovereign republic, it became a member of several regional and international organisations. Nauru is now a member of the United Nations and the Commonwealth Nations, voting on issues which affect the global population.

Why is climate change such a concern to Nauru

Like other island nations, Nauru is vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The risks of sea level rise, weather changes and coastal erosion are being closely monitored within the country. Due to its shallow topography and limited land area, climate change is often described as one of the greatest long-term threats facing Nauru. International organisations often refer to Nauru as one of the most at-risk nations with regard to global warming. Though diminutive, Nauru remains fascinating; believe it or not, the smallest nation’s participation is an important one in global geography and international relations.

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