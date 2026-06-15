UPSC GK Quiz: Which 10 Countries Have the Most Time Zones in the World?

Time zones are necessary to keep track of time for different parts of the world. This ensures that the clocks whose parts keep are consistent with the position of the sun in the sky. Although most parts of the world are spread over one or two time zones, some parts/spans of the world are over many overlapping time zones. For UPSC aspirants and general knowledge enthusiasts, knowing about which are the countries with the most time zones could be a useful and interesting geography topic, as it often appears in various competitive exams and quizzes.

Which country has the most time zones

France has the most number of time zones in the world. While the mainland of France follows a single time zone, the addition of the other overseas territories spread around the globe takes the number to 12 official time zones. These territories are spread across the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, South America and the Pacific Ocean, making France unique in this respect as well.

Which countries have the most number of time zones

10 countries with the most number of time zones

France – 12 time zones

United States – 11 time zones

Russia – 11 time zones

United Kingdom – 9 time zones

Australia – 8 time zones

Canada – 6 time zones

Denmark – 5 time zones

New Zealand – 5 time zones

Brazil – 4 time zones

10. Mexico – 4 time zones



The list includes territories that depend upon these nations and/or are associated with them in terms of sovereignty.

Why France has the most time zones

France’s overseas territories cover several continents and oceans, including French Guiana in South America. These territories are located in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and South America, giving France a unique geographical reach.

Why does Russia and the US so many time zones

Russia is the biggest country in the world by area, spreading from Europe to Asia. Therefore, it has 11 time zones from west to east. The United States is also very big and has territories in the Pacific and Caribbean. Therefore, it has 11 time zones due to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and other territories. These two countries have too many time zones because of their wide area and these make them have to have so many zones.

How many time zones does India have

India is the seventh-largest country in terms of area, but it follows a single time zone known as Indian Standard Time – UTC+5:30.

The standard time zone is derived from the meridian that passes close to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The standard time zone is followed all over India, from the western state of Gujarat to the easternmost state of Arunachal Pradesh.

One time zone maintains administrative as well as other convenient consistency in the country, but conversations about creating more time zones arise from time to time, given the large east-west distance India covers.

What are time zones

Time zones are used to bring local time to match daylight and help in the synchronisation of transportation, communication, business, formality and government.

As information and communications are going global, it becomes more essential to understand time zones. Students attempting UPSC, SSC, banking and other competitive exams benefit from facts about geography, world facts, and records as part of general knowledge preparation.

Interesting facts about which countries have the most time zones can be found by exploring the role of geography in how nation-states manage time.

Also Read: GK Quiz: Which Country Is Known as the World’s Smallest Island Nation?