Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collections Day 3: Vedang Raina-Sharvari Partition Film Sees Growth, Collects Rs 6.60 Gross

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is finding its rhythm at the box office. After an opening day of ₹1.28 crore, the period romantic drama starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah has seen a consistent upward trend. By the end of its first Sunday, the film’s domestic net collection reached approximately ₹5.63 crore.

Box Office Breakdown: The Weekend Growth

The film’s performance illustrates the power of positive word-of-mouth. While the start was modest, the steady climb over the weekend suggests that the audience is connecting with the film’s emotional, dual-timeline narrative set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

Note: Industry estimates for the domestic gross stand at approximately ₹6.7 crore.

Why the Audience is Showing Up

Beyond the numbers, Main Vaapas Aaunga has become a talking point for its technical and emotional craft. Reunited with long-time collaborators A.R. Rahman (music) and Irshad Kamil (lyrics), Imtiaz Ali has delivered a film that leans heavily into the “old-world” romantic aesthetic that his fans adore.

The film’s success or lack thereof in the long run will now depend on its Monday hold. Period dramas, especially those focusing on the emotional toll of the Partition, often thrive on slow-burn interest. If the film continues to maintain even moderate footfalls through the work week, it stands a good chance of crossing the double-digit net milestone quickly.

Critical Reception vs. Commercial Reality

Critics have largely responded favourably, praising the performances of the lead ensemble. Naseeruddin Shah, playing the elderly Keenu, has been singled out for his portrayal of a man grappling with memory and the trauma of a lost home. While the film is competing in a crowded mid-year market, its focus on “stolen glances” and “unfinished conversations” seems to be effectively differentiating it from the larger-scale action spectacles currently in theaters.

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