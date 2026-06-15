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Home > Business News > Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026

Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026

Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 12:30 IST

Chirag Dinesh Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile seen with Shantilal Shah, Chairman of the Association of Home Textile along with the exhibitors and visitors during the inauguration of Home Décor Expo.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The Home Décor Expo will be held from June 13 to 15, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. It was inaugurated by lighting the lamp on June 13, 2026. The exhibition would feature 50 major stalls. Around 13,000 trade visitors were expected to attend this B2B (Business-to-Business) fair.

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Chirag Dinesh Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile, informed that demand for home décor and furnishing products is currently very strong. The rapid pace of construction activities and the continuous increase in the number of new apartments have significantly given boost to demand for home décor products.

Shantilal Shah, Chairman of the Association of Home Textile, stated that the growth rate of the home décor industry remained highly encouraging. Renowned actress Amrita Rao has been the brand ambassador of the home décor industry.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026
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Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026

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Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026
Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026
Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026
Home Décor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13–15, 2026

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