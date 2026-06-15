Oil Prices Sink Over 5% As US-Iran Peace Deal Sparks Supply Hopes; Will Cheaper Crude Bring Relief?

Oil Price Today: Oil prices sank on Monday after the United States and Iran stated that peace is on the horizon and seemed set to bring months of bitter rivalry to a close and clear the passage of the critical Strait of Hormuz – the world’s biggest oil supply. At the time of writing, Brent crude futures declined by 4.69% to $83.23 a barrel and the US crude marker West Texas Intermediate by 5.18% to $80.48 a barrel. Traders rushed to incorporate the potential increased oil flows and reduced geopolitical risk in the Middle East into their pricing.

This marks a sharp U-turn in oil market sentiment after prices had been rising for months amid fears that the months-long conflict would strain global energy supply and reignite inflationary shock across economies.

Why are oil prices falling so fast?

The prices have dropped as Washington and Tehran are set to announce a peace accord later this week, which could lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s total oil supply is shipped through this waterway, which is a critical part of global infrastructure. Supply shortages had been driven by fears of supply interruptions from the region that had caused oil prices to climb and shipping costs to rise.

The latest agreement is in place now and the market is placing their bets that oil exports moving through the Gulf region will increase steadily, thus easing concerns of an elongated supply crunch.

What’s in the U.S.-Iran peace deal?

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalised after intensive diplomatic efforts by several mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar. “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform X. “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he added.

“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

Both sides said a memorandum of understanding had been finalised and would be formally signed in Switzerland on 19 June. Trump says the U.S. naval blockade will be lifted and the Strait of Hormuz reopened to allow global energy shipments to flow more freely.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides agreed to stop military operations immediately, and Iranian officials said the deal effectively ends the conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced the breakthrough on social media platform X. “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,” he added. These talks will come before the technical talks and signing ceremony.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Why the Strait of Hormuz is Important

The Strait of Hormuz is commonly referred to as the world’s most important oil chokepoint. A large proportion of crude exports from the Middle East are transported through the route, so any disruption to traffic along it can have an immediate impact on global energy markets.

The shipping costs were extremely high during the conflict, and some commercial ships are believed to have paid millions in increased costs to traverse this area. This could reduce these pressures and bolster confidence in commodity markets.

Will crude oil prices keep falling?

The peace deal has sparked hopes of a return to normal supplies, but analysts predict it could take time for production to fully bounce back. The conflict affected a number of refining facilities and energy assets, so the output may not immediately return to pre-war levels.

That said, the deal has removed a major risk for global markets. A smooth implementation and any improvement in oil flows over the coming weeks could keep crude prices under pressure and provide some relief to fuel-importing countries and help to ease inflationary fears.

For countries such as India, where import dependence on crude is high, persistent softness in global oil prices could translate into lower import costs, strengthen fiscal balances and ease domestic fuel prices.

Also Read: Iran-US War Ended? What Trump Said On Peace Deal, Iran’s Response And Pakistan’s Big Update