Stock Market Outlook Today June 15: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start; Can Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally?

Stock Market Outlook Today, June 15, 2026: Indian stock markets are poised for a positive start to the week after a spectacular Friday rally helped benchmark indices fully recoup their losses from earlier in the week. A sharp rise in banking and heavyweight stocks, and an improved global sentiment, pushed the Sensex and Nifty higher. The Nifty-50 index gained 461.30 points or 1.99 per cent, to 23,622.90, while the Sensex index surged 1,695.40 points or 2.30 per cent, to 75,527.95.

The bullish momentum follows an easing of tensions globally due to the potential of a US-Iran deal. Traders will be closely watching to see if the trend continues, as fresh inflation data for May is now out and weekly F&O expiry is set for Tuesday.

Gift Nifty Prediction For Today

Sentiment on Dalal Street looks positive before the opening bell on Monday. GIFT Nifty was firmly in the green in early trade, indicating that Indian markets could start the week with strong gains. At 7:52 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 359.50 points or 1.52 per cent at 23,988, indicating a gap-up opening for both Sensex and Nifty after Friday’s sharp rally.

What Fuelled The Market Rally On Friday?

The broad-based rally in the market on Friday was a much-needed reprieve for investors who saw selling pressure for most of the week. The increasing optimism over the possibility of a US-Iran deal was the key catalyst for the global market’s improvement that spilt over to Dalal Street.

The rally was led by heavyweight banking stocks. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced significant buying activity. The uptick was also supported by other blue-chip companies, including Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro. Strongness in sectors helped both benchmark indices end the week in positive territory.

Nifty 50 Outlook For 15 June

The Nifty has bounced back sharply from Thursday’s low of 23,072, improving the technical picture of the market significantly. The index not only recovered lost ground but closed near the day’s high, indicating that buyers are still active at lower levels.

If Nifty holds above 23,400, the market is bullish, said Ankit Jaiswal, a senior research analyst at Univest. If the index can hold above 23,700 in Monday’s trade, then it could quickly move towards 23,800, according to Jaiswal. However, any weakness below the 23,400 level may prompt profit-booking, especially ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on policy later this week.

Market participants will also react to India’s inflation data for the month of May, which was released after market hours on Friday. The data and developments in the US-Iran situation could influence sentiment at the beginning of the week.

Bank Nifty Is The Main Driver

Banking stocks are still the biggest strength of the market. The Bank Nifty was up nearly 3 per cent at 56,805.50, its highest session of the month on Friday. Among the index stocks, HDFC Bank was the top gainer, climbing 3.74 per cent to a new peak, while other private sector lenders also registered strong gains.

The growth in the major private banks along with the rise in the futures open interest is one of the strongest positive signals in the market at the moment, said Kunal Singla, associate director at Univest. A close above 56,870 could trigger a fresh breakout in Bank Nifty and further support the broader market, he said. PSU banking stocks also remained firm, with SBI closing above the Rs 1,017 mark on healthy volumes.

Today’s Sensex Outlook

The Sensex started strongly in Monday’s trade after its near 1,700-point rally on Friday. The index closed near the day’s high, indicating continued buying interest till the end of the trading session.

The immediate target is seen as support around 75,000 with the next major hurdle around 76,000, analysts said. Heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen and Toubro ended the session near their day’s highs, indicating strong institutional participation, adding credibility to the rally.

What Investors Should Look Out For This Week

Sentiment has improved greatly with Friday’s rally, but the week ahead is still packed with important triggers. Investors will be closely monitoring global cues such as the US-Iran situation, India’s inflation trajectory, and the upcoming US Fed meeting. Nifty weekly expiry is on Tuesday and Sensex weekly expiry is on Thursday, so apart from weekly expiry, derivatives activity will also be watched by traders.

For the time being bulls seem to be on the rise but market players should prepare for volatility as fresh global and domestic cues emerge over the course of the week.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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