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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run

Peddi is said to have officially crossed the highly celebrated mark of ₹200 crore net in India. The current total domestic revenue of the film has been pegged at roughly ₹206.80 crore, which is quite unbelievable.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10, Picture Credits- X
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10, Picture Credits- X

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 17:12 IST

As Peddi by Ram Charan was now nearing ten days in theaters, it got some momentum going in the box office arena as well, which was definitely something to cheer for. Coming after the expected drop in attendance in the middle of the week, the sports action drama made its presence felt with a good thump in collections on its second Saturday, where it saw a massive growth of 57.3% in collections compared to Friday.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10

It was after receiving this huge rise in collection in the box office that Peddi gained quite a lot of momentum, you see. It was after taking a slow start across the weekdays that the sports action drama bounced back strongly with respect to its collection on Day 10, when it earned Rs 8.10 crore net in India. This massive growth in collection was recorded after collecting Rs 5.15 crore on Friday, and was seen throughout the day in cinema halls.

Crossing the Rs 200 Crore Net Milestone in India for Ram Charan Starrer

Now that the revenues for Day 10 have been added to the film’s net collection, Peddi is said to have officially crossed the highly celebrated mark of ₹200 crore net in India. The current total domestic revenue of the film has been pegged at roughly ₹206.80 crore, which is quite unbelievable. Post collecting ₹193.55 crore net during its first week, there was no stopping for the film from crossing this impressive milestone in quick time. This is yet another proof of Ram Charan’s strong box office clout as an actor, and in all fairness, continues to establish the film as one of the biggest hits among regional movies.

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Box Office Collections See a New Impetus with Strong Weekends

Peddi had some strong attendance figures in theatres over the weekend, and therefore, provided a boost to its collections at the box office. Moreover, the movie managed to attract large number of families to the theatres apart from being loved by Ram Charan fans. Again, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the highest markets for this film, followed by good numbers in the Karnataka region.

‘Peddi’ Continues Dominance Despite Entering Its Second Week

Even after two weeks, Peddi has not disappointed and continues to be a hit. It continues to please its fans by giving box office results. Currently, the movie is on track to reach ₹300 crore and become one of the highest-grossing movies in both India and other markets around the globe. The movie has been launched in various parts of the world, and the theme of determination, self-realization, and sportsmanship has been well received everywhere. Thanks to the positive response from the global audience, Peddi’s status as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year is further enhanced.

Can Ram Charan’s Blockbuster Sustain the Momentum in Week Two?

The spotlight is now on the film as it progresses into its second week and whether it performs well in terms of box office numbers throughout the rest of the week. There is definitely an improvement this weekend due to holiday crowds and families, but it will be good to see how things progress on a normal weekday. The other good thing that is happening for the makers of the movie is that no other films are around that can compete with their film on any level at this point.

ALSO READ: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Earns Rs 3.25 Crore, Sees Steady Growth

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run
Tags: janhvi kapoorPeddi box office collectionPeddi Box Office Collection Day 10Ram Charan

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Continues For Steady Run

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