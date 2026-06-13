Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Whatever Salman Khan does becomes a trend. A new hairstyle? It goes viral. A casual airport appearance? It sparks debate. And now, his appearance at Lagaan’s 25th anniversary celebration has sent the internet into overdrive. While the event was to mark 25 glorious years of the cult classic, it was the superstar who became one of the biggest talking points. No, we are not complaining.

Why Is Salman Khan’s New Look Going Viral?

Salman made a stylish entry at the 25th anniversary celebration of Aamir Khan’s iconic film Lagaan. Dressed in a black leather jacket, sleeveless vest, layered chains and sporting an intense expression, the actor looked noticeably different from his recent public appearances.

Beyond his stylish fit and captivating persona, what caught the most attention was his buzz cut and perfectly shaped beard that fans immediately branded as one of his best looks in recent years. Videos and photos from the event quickly began circulating online, with fans praising his rugged makeover.

What Fans Are Saying About The Look?

Upon being shared, the clips of his look broke the Internet. Fans couldn’t resist praising the actor for his transformation. One of the admirers commented, “New look, same unmatched swag. Bhaijaan is ageing like fine wine and we are not ready for this era!”

New look, same unmatched swag. 🔥 Bhaijaan is aging like fine wine and we are not ready for this era! 🕶️💥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KdP5lxcfAG — 🚬Sikandar (@AliHameed10001) June 13, 2026





Another joined in, “Oh my god. This is crazy and mad look.” Someone else said, “New look is just fire.”

One of the comments read, “Oh dude. Deadly, smashing Salman Khan.”

The appearance has also sparked speculation about whether the look is connected to one of his upcoming projects.

Is Salman Khan’s New Look Connected To SVC63?

Several fans believe the transformation could be linked to Salman’s upcoming action thriller SVC63, which reportedly stars Nayanthara and Anil Kapoor alongside him.

A fan remarked, “Forget everything else for a second & just look at Salman Khan. The man looks reborn. The aura is unreal & the transformation is simply insane. If this is the SVC63 avatar, then EID 2027 is going to be wild. One more thing.”

Forget everything else for a second & just look at #SalmanKhan 💀🔥 The man looks reborn. The aura is unreal & the transformation is simply insane. If this is the #SVC63 avatar, then EID 2027 is going to be wild 🥵 One more thing.

MFs, don’t mess with him 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/aMFTBBNV2U — BeingXSohail (@BeingSohail__) June 13, 2026







A fan, seemingly excited, wrote, “Salman Khan is set to surprise everyone in SVC63 with not just one or two, but multiple stunning looks throughout the film. Much like Bharat, where he appeared in several distinct avatars, SVC63 will once again showcase Salman in multiple looks and each one is said to be absolutely Mindblowing.”



Salman Khan is set to surprise everyone in #SVC63 with not just one or two, but multiple stunning looks throughout the film. 🔥 Much like Bharat, where he appeared in several distinct avatars, #SVC63 will once again showcase Salman in multiple looks and each one is said to be… pic.twitter.com/uPB1dnipOJ — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 13, 2026





Someone else speculated, “His best shape and look in the last 10 years. This is the avatar for his upcoming action entertainer.”

Meanwhile, a fan asked, “Salman Khan’s best look in past 20 years. Is he playing the villain role in SVC63?”

#SalmanKhan‘s best look in past 20 years.

Is he playing the villain role in #SVC63 ?pic.twitter.com/8ZOEyWzA3I — No Filter Cinema 📽️ (@NoFilter_Cinema) June 13, 2026







However, neither Salman Khan nor the makers have confirmed whether the viral look is part of any upcoming project.

Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary

Released in 2001, Lagaan was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. Set in 1893 during the British Raj, the film follows the residents of Champaner, a drought-hit village burdened by heavy taxes imposed by British rulers.

Their fate changes when they accept a cricket match challenge against the British. If they win, their taxes will be waived for three years.

The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming only the third Indian movie to achieve the feat. It also won multiple honours, including eight awards at the National Film Awards.