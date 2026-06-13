Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team elon musk modi Indian ship hyderabad rain alert latest crime news chandigarh shooting Google latest world news Avijit Chatterjee Football coach Hyderabad apartment tragedy indian comedians an 32 crash Pranit More Brazil football team
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Dressed in a black leather jacket, sleeveless vest and layered chains, Salman Khan made a stylish entry at the 25th anniversary celebration of Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan.

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Published By: Tanya Trivedi
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 22:41 IST

Whatever Salman Khan does becomes a trend. A new hairstyle? It goes viral. A casual airport appearance? It sparks debate. And now, his appearance at Lagaan’s 25th anniversary celebration has sent the internet into overdrive. While the event was to mark 25 glorious years of the cult classic, it was the superstar who became one of the biggest talking points. No, we are not complaining. 

Why Is Salman Khan’s New Look Going Viral?

Salman made a stylish entry at the 25th anniversary celebration of Aamir Khan’s iconic film Lagaan. Dressed in a black leather jacket, sleeveless vest, layered chains and sporting an intense expression, the actor looked noticeably different from his recent public appearances.

Beyond his stylish fit and captivating persona, what caught the most attention was his buzz cut and perfectly shaped beard that fans immediately branded as one of his best looks in recent years. Videos and photos from the event quickly began circulating online, with fans praising his rugged makeover.

You Might Be Interested In

What Fans Are Saying About The Look?

Upon being shared, the clips of his look broke the Internet. Fans couldn’t resist praising the actor for his transformation. One of the admirers commented, “New look, same unmatched swag. Bhaijaan is ageing like fine wine and we are not ready for this era!”


Another joined in, “Oh my god. This is crazy and mad look.” Someone else said, “New look is just fire.”

One of the comments read, “Oh dude. Deadly, smashing Salman Khan.”

The appearance has also sparked speculation about whether the look is connected to one of his upcoming projects.

Is Salman Khan’s New Look Connected To SVC63?

Several fans believe the transformation could be linked to Salman’s upcoming action thriller SVC63, which reportedly stars Nayanthara and Anil Kapoor alongside him.

A fan remarked, “Forget everything else for a second & just look at Salman Khan. The man looks reborn. The aura is unreal & the transformation is simply insane. If this is the SVC63 avatar, then EID 2027 is going to be wild. One more thing.”




A fan, seemingly excited, wrote, “Salman Khan is set to surprise everyone in SVC63 with not just one or two, but multiple stunning looks throughout the film.  Much like Bharat, where he appeared in several distinct avatars, SVC63 will once again showcase Salman in multiple looks and each one is said to be absolutely Mindblowing.”



Someone else speculated, “His best shape and look in the last 10 years. This is the avatar for his upcoming action entertainer.”

Meanwhile, a fan asked, “Salman Khan’s best look in past 20 years. Is he playing the villain role in SVC63?”



However, neither Salman Khan nor the makers have confirmed whether the viral look is part of any upcoming project.

Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary

Released in 2001, Lagaan was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. Set in 1893 during the British Raj, the film follows the residents of Champaner, a drought-hit village burdened by heavy taxes imposed by British rulers.

Their fate changes when they accept a cricket match challenge against the British. If they win, their taxes will be waived for three years. 

The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming only the third Indian movie to achieve the feat. It also won multiple honours, including eight awards at the National Film Awards.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’
Tags: lagaansalman khanSVC63

RELATED News

Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To Start With Rs 1.1 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Film Earns Rs 1.19 Crore On Opening Day

Top 10 Most Disturbing Shows On Netflix

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan’s Film Slows Down On Weekdays, Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore in India

Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill’s Knock Powers India to Commanding 7-Wicket Win over Afghanistan In 1st ODI

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Knock Powers India to Commanding 7-Wicket Win over Afghanistan

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline

How Much Does Elon Musk Earn Per Second?

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History In 1st ODI, Amasses Huge International Record Against Afghanistan

Taiwan Condemns China After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters

PM Modi To Meet Trump In France Next Week: What's On The Agenda?

US Defends Oman Strike That Killed 3 Indians

Hyderabad Weather Today [June 13, 2026]: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Flights

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’
Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’
Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’
Salman Khan Debuts Brand-New Look At Lagaan’s 25th Anniversary Bash. Fans Say, ‘Ageing Like Fine Wine’

QUICK LINKS