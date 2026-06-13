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Home > World News > Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline, Says Signing Near But Not Tomorrow

Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline, Says Signing Near But Not Tomorrow

Iran says a peace framework with the US could be signed in the coming days but rejected claims that it will happen within 24 hours.

Iran Rejects Islamabad’s Signing Deadline (Images: X)
Iran Rejects Islamabad’s Signing Deadline (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 21:43 IST

Iran said on Saturday that a framework agreement with the United States could be signed in the coming days, but pushed back against suggestions from Pakistan that the deal would be finalised within the next 24 hours. The comments came as Washington and Tehran signalled that an agreement to end nearly three months of conflict was within reach. A US administration official said on Friday that both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expected an initial deal to be signed in the coming days.

Pakistan points to quick signing, Tehran urges caution

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing, followed by technical-level talks next week.

Sharif suggested the initial agreement could be signed as early as Sunday. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei later indicated that such timelines remained uncertain and should be treated cautiously.

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“We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,” Baghaei was quoted as saying.

“The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process.”

Trump amplifies optimism as negotiations near finish line

Despite repeated instances where both sides appeared close to an agreement without formally signing one, Sharif struck an optimistic tone.

The Pakistani leader wrote on X: “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before.”

US President Donald Trump did not immediately comment on the latest developments but reposted Sharif’s message on social media, further fuelling speculation that a breakthrough could be imminent.

War’s toll and Khamenei funeral plans

The conflict began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran responded by targeting US military facilities in the Gulf, while Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, reigniting fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The war has left thousands dead, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, while also disrupting global energy markets. Iran effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, while the United States imposed restrictions on Iranian ports.

Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war and was later succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei. State media reported on Saturday that Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Is US-Iran Peace Deal Nearing Breakthrough In 24 Hours? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Drops Big Hint    

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Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline, Says Signing Near But Not Tomorrow
Tags: Iran-US dealIrn-US warpakistan

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Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline, Says Signing Near But Not Tomorrow
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