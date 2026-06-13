US Warns Hormuz Violations ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ After 3 Indian Sailors Killed In Oman Operation

There is a diplomatic rift that exists between India and the United States following a US law-enforcement mission in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the loss of lives of three Indians who were part of the crew of a commercial vessel. This issue has highlighted the safety of Indian ships in one of the world’s most dangerous waterways. As per reports, the matter was raised during a conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 13. India expressed serious concern about the incident and the risks facing crews working on Indian ships and other commercial vessels in the region. Reports also suggest New Delhi summoned US diplomats and formally conveyed its objections after multiple incidents involving Indian ships and Indian-crewed vessels this week.

Washington Defends Enforcement Action Despite Indian Concerns

Reports say that according to a US State Department readout, Rubio reiterated that commercial vessels operating in the area must immediately follow instructions issued by US forces enforcing Washington’s blockade on Iranian oil exports. The statement said violations of the blockade and the transport of what the US describes as illicit Iranian oil “will not be tolerated,” signalling that such maritime operations will continue.

The US position came despite India’s concerns over the deaths of its citizens. The incident has intensified debate over the dangers faced by crews aboard Indian ships, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to affect major shipping routes across the Middle East.

MT Settebello Incident Triggers Outrage

At the centre of the controversy is the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which was reportedly carrying Iranian oil when it was hit during a US enforcement action near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation marked the first reported fatalities linked to the current phase of US maritime actions targeting vessels suspected of helping Iranian oil exports.

Indian seamen have been killed during the attack, adding more tension to the debate regarding the security threats that confront Indian ships and other foreign vessels sailing through the area. There is also fear about the possibility of danger to civil seamen amid the mounting tensions in the international arena.

Safety Of Seafarers Has Become An Important Issue

It has added another layer of concern in India concerning the safety of crewmen operating in the region of the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz on board Indian ships. India believes that civilian shipping and maritime employees should not become targets of international disputes. India is seeking more information on the situation.

It demonstrates the delicate diplomacy that India must maintain in light of rising tension between India, Iran, international trade routes and US laws targeting India’s shipping industry.

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