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Home > World News > Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis

Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis

A fresh enforced disappearance case in Quetta has intensified concerns over Balochistan's missing persons crisis. The family of a 14-year-old student alleges he was taken by Pakistani security personnel, as the VBMP protest outside Quetta Press Club entered its 6,191st day.

A teenage student claims he was taken into custody by Pakistani security personnel (IMAGE: X)
A teenage student claims he was taken into custody by Pakistani security personnel (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 18:59 IST

A fresh case of an alleged enforced disappearance has emerged in Quetta, where the family of a teenage student claims he was taken into custody by Pakistani security personnel, further deepening concerns over the ongoing issue of missing persons in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a 14-year-old ninth-grade student and resident of Killi Qambrani was reportedly detained from his home on June 11. Family members allege that personnel belonging to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Frontier Corps (FC) carried out the operation and subsequently moved the teenager to an unknown location. The development comes as the protest camp established by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club entered its 6,191st consecutive day. 

The demonstration, one of the longest-running protests in the region, continues to draw families seeking information about relatives who they say have disappeared after being taken by security agencies. Relatives of Mohammed Hashim Nichari and Yasir Ahmed Nichari recently met VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch to present details of their cases. The families alleged that both men were taken from their residence in Killi Faizabad, Sariab, Quetta, during a late-night operation on June 6 involving CTD personnel and other state agencies.

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The relatives stated that neither man has been presented before a court nor informed of any charges, raising fears about their legal status and current whereabouts. They also claimed that authorities have failed to provide any explanation for the detentions, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Speaking during the meeting, Nasrullah Baloch reiterated the organisation’s commitment to pursuing the cases of the Nichari family members and other reportedly missing individuals. He described enforced disappearances as a serious humanitarian and legal concern, urging authorities to disclose the whereabouts of those allegedly detained and ensure their safe return to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Is US-Iran Peace Deal Nearing Breakthrough In 24 Hours? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Drops Big Hint    

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Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis
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Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis
Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis
Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis
Quetta Family Alleges 14-Year-Old Student Was Taken by Security Personnel Amid Balochistan Missing Persons Crisis

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