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Home > World News > Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious ‘Tren de Aragua’ Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump

Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious ‘Tren de Aragua’ Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump

President Donald Trump claimed a US military strike killed Niño Guerrero, the notorious leader of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. The operation was reportedly coordinated with Venezuelan authorities. Guerrero led one of Latin America's most feared criminal organizations involved in trafficking, extortion, and organized crime.

Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious 'Tren de Aragua' Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump (Via X, Wiki)
Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious 'Tren de Aragua' Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump (Via X, Wiki)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 08:39 IST

The United States has reportedly carried out a military operation that killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, better known as Niño Guerrero, the feared leader of Venezuela’s criminal organization Tren de Aragua, according to President Donald Trump. The announcement marks a major development in Washington’s long-running crackdown on transnational gangs accused of operating across the Americas. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, saying the operation was conducted under his orders by the US Southern Command. He described the mission as a “swift and lethal” strike that successfully eliminated Guerrero, whom he called the leader of one of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

Strike Allegedly Coordinated With Venezuela

According to Trump, the operation was carried out in close coordination with Venezuelan authorities. He claimed that Washington and Caracas worked together on the mission, describing relations between the two sides as cooperative during the operation.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later confirmed that the strike had taken place earlier in the week and said Guerrero’s death had been verified. Venezuelan officials had not immediately responded publicly to the reports.

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Who Was Niño Guerrero?

Niño Guerrero, whose full name was Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, was widely regarded as the mastermind behind Tren de Aragua, a criminal network that grew from a prison gang in Venezuela into one of Latin America’s most powerful transnational organizations. He had become one of the most wanted fugitives in the region after escaping from Venezuela’s Tocorón prison ahead of a major security operation in 2023.

US authorities had previously accused Guerrero of directing criminal activities across multiple countries and linked him to terrorism-related offenses, racketeering, human trafficking, and other organized crimes. The US government had also offered a reward for information leading to his capture.

What Is Tren de Aragua?

Tren de Aragua began inside Venezuela’s prison system but expanded rapidly across South America and beyond. The organization has been accused of involvement in human trafficking, drug smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, contract killings, money laundering, migrant exploitation, and organized theft operations. Authorities across the region have linked the group to criminal networks stretching from Panama and Colombia to Chile and Brazil.

The US State Department has designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, increasing pressure on its leadership and finances.

Trump’s Long Campaign Against The Gang

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted Guerrero and other senior figures associated with Tren de Aragua through sanctions and law-enforcement actions. Trump has also alleged that the gang coordinated some of its activities with the Venezuelan government under President Nicolás Maduro, claims that have played a role in the administration’s immigration and deportation policies.

The administration has frequently cited the gang’s presence in the United States while defending aggressive measures against criminal organizations operating across borders.

Questions Remain After Announcement

While Trump and senior US officials say Guerrero was killed during the strike, additional details about the operation, including its exact location and circumstances, have not yet been fully disclosed. Venezuelan authorities have also not publicly commented on the reported operation.

If confirmed, Guerrero’s death would represent one of the most significant blows ever dealt to Tren de Aragua and could reshape the future of the criminal organization, which has expanded its influence across several countries in recent years.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape

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Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious ‘Tren de Aragua’ Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump
Tags: donald trumpHector Rusthenford Guerrero FloresTren de Aragua gangTren de Aragua leaderus military strikevenezuela newsVenezuelan gang boss

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Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious ‘Tren de Aragua’ Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump
Who Was Niño Guerrero? Notorious ‘Tren de Aragua’ Leader Killed In US Military Strike, Claims Trump
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