US-Iran War: Fourth Ship With Indian Crew Attacked Near Oman in Five Days, Maritime Security Concerns Deepen

Fresh Attack Raises Concerns for Indian Seafarers in Gulf Waters

A vessel with Indian crew members has reportedly been attacked near the coast of Oman, and this is the fourth maritime incident involving ships with Indians onboard in only five days. The newest assault happened not far from the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a major pathway for global oil consignments, and it makes people worry even more about the security of regular commercial shipping in the area.

Series of Attacks Amid US-Iran Tensions

The newest incident comes in the wake of rising, maybe slightly more tense, situation between the United States and Iran. Earlier this week, three separate vessels with Indian crew members aboard were struck close to Oman, and it kind of all happened in sequence. In one of those attacks, on the tanker MT Settebello , three Indian sailors were killed, but on the other hand other vessels were hit too, still their crews were rescued.

As per reports, the vessel MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers onboard, was also among the ships targeted during these recent days. All of the crew members on that vessel were evacuated safely after the strike, no one left behind.

India Lodges Strong Protest

India has strongly objected, again and again, to those repeated attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs ended up summoning the senior most US diplomat in New Delhi for the second time within a week, and made it very clear that attacks against civilian shipping have to stop, right away.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed India’s worries directly to Marco Rubio, and said that deadly actions toward commercial shipping cannot be justified.

Strait of Hormuz Under Global Spotlight

The Strait of Hormuz stays one of those world’s most key maritime pinch points, moving a large chunk of global oil cargo. If something in the area gets disrupted, it shows up fast for energy markets, shipping firms, and wider international trade. Analysts say that ongoing attacks, could keep on fanning out into a more unstable network of supply chains worldwide, plus pushing up insurance expenses and transport fees.

More Details Awaited

Authorities are still picking through the latest incident, you know, gathering information about the crew condition , the full extent of the vessel damage, and what exactly led up to it. Meanwhile, the Indian diplomatic missions in the region are watching everything closely, and they re coordinating with the local authorities too, in a sort of steady follow-up mode.