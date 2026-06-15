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Home > Entertainment News > Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore

Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore

Governor Box Office Collection: Manoj Bajpayee’s high-stakes financial thriller Governor: The Silent Saviour wrapped up its opening weekend by showing the classic "slow-burn" growth typical of content-heavy cinema. Confronted with a heavily congested box office, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar’s archival drama relied heavily on urban multiplex word-of-mouth to secure a steady domestic net collection of Rs 3.45 crore over its first three days.

Manoj Bajpayee, Image Credits- X
Manoj Bajpayee, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 14:49 IST

Governor Box Office Collection: Manoj Bajpayee’s high-stakes financial thriller Governor: The Silent Saviour wrapped up its opening weekend by showing the classic “slow-burn” growth typical of content-heavy cinema. Confronted with a heavily congested box office, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar’s archival drama relied heavily on urban multiplex word-of-mouth to secure a steady domestic net collection of Rs 3.45 crore over its first three days.

The Weekend Trajectory

The film launched with a modest Rs 90 lakh net on Friday across 1,427 shows. Given the dense marketplace, this was considered a soft debut, though it remarkably registered as one of the strongest solo theatrical openings of Bajpayee’s career. Bolstered by strong critical praise for its dense, procedural approach to India’s 1991 economic crisis, the film witnessed a 27.8% uptick on Saturday, drawing in Rs 1.15 crore.

By Sunday, the showcasing expanded drastically to handle targeted multiplex audiences. Maintaining a steady pace, the film added Rs 1.40 crore net on Day 3, pushing its initial three-day total to Rs 3.45 crore net.

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Global and Domestic Breakdown

With a cumulative footprint of 4,281 shows spanning its opening weekend, the project completely exhausted its current business domestically. It didn’t find an initial release window or the expected buzz. The net collection for the movie is at Rs 3.45 crores in India over the weekend and a total gross Rs 4.14 crore as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.

The critics have given a negative response to the movie and the competition on the silver screen was actually too much and Manoj Bajpayee starrer kind of gave an average performance in this race. While we were expecting the movie to do good, now it is crucial to look at how the movie performs as the work week starts. 

The Clash of Content

The critical challenge for the Governor remains its platforming. The June 12 release window saw an intense nine-film clash, dividing mature audiences directly between this film, Diljit Dosanjh’s romantic period-piece Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Kangana Ranaut’s survival medical drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures, the film stars Bajpayee as A. Ramanan is a character deeply inspired by former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, who navigated the high-wire act of airlifting 60 tonnes of gold to prevent a sovereign default. Given its niche subject matter, the film’s financial survival depends heavily on holding its ground across corporate multiplex hubs through the upcoming weekdays.


ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Earns Rs 4.25 Crore Over Weekend

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore
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Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore
Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore
Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore
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