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Home > Regionals News > 3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault

3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault

A three-year-old girl died after she was allegedly sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. Police have arrested a migrant worker from Bihar in connection with the case, which has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women and children in the state.

3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker. Photo:AI
3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker. Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 12:19 IST

A horrific case left many in Tamil Nadu horrified in which a three-year-old girl has died after being sexually assaulted in the Tiruvallur district which angered the people of the area as cases of sexual assault against women are rising in the south. According to police, a migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the case. The child’s family, also from Bihar were settled in the SIPCOT industrial area at Gummidipoondi. The three-year-old was found abandoned with serious injuries in a bushy area. Her family rushed her to a hospital but she died during treatment. As per the police, the girl was lured by the accused by offering her a biscuit as she already knew him and then sexually assaulted by him. 

What Really Happened? 

According to a local resident, Indumathi, the three-year-old girl was playing near her house when the accused allegedly approached her. She said the man offered the child a biscuit and took her away. Later, a woman who had gone to the nearby bushes spotted the girl lying there with serious injuries. 

She immediately realised that she needed urgent medical help and acted accordingly. Police initially registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. After the child died, officials said murder charges may also be added to the case. 

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How Accused Arrested? 

It was reported that the accused was caught by local resident after finding the girl in the bushes and later handed over to the police. After the incident had happened, some other people were also attacked by irritated locals who thought they might have been involved in the crime. 

But police later clarified that the crime was done by only one person and there was no proof and evident suggesting that anyone was involved.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 Killed After Rumour Sparks Deadly Train Tragedy In Morena District | WATCH 

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3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault
Tags: Bihar Migrant Workerchild safetycrime newshome-hero-pos-3pocso-actRape Casetamil naduTiruvallur

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3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault
3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault
3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault
3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker, Was Abandoned After Assault

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