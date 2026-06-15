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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast

Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast

Several districts across Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on 15 June, while Chennai is likely to remain partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions. The RMC has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for multiple districts from Tuesday.

Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI
Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 10:06 IST

Chennai Weather Today: Several districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to see some rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). In Chennai, it is expected to stay partly cloudy, with light rainfall predicted, and showers may be intermittent. The weather department has put out a rain alert for many interior districts, so residents are advised to keep checking the latest forecast and also to take necessary measures before stepping out.

Tamil Nadu Weather Likely to Receive Rain, Thunderstorms 

On Monday, a few places in Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem districts are likely to get moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, up to around 50 kmph.

The weather department also put out a warning for Tuesday, saying that Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai could see heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. People in these areas are asked to stay on alert and be ready for possible weather related disturbances.

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Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram is expected to go through a spell of severe weather from Tuesday onwards, with forecasts showing heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms.

Chennai Weather Today on 15 June 2026 

In Chennai, the sky is expected to stay partly cloudy on Monday. The city is not predicted to get any major rainfall, yet the weather will still feel hot, so the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 39°C.  

This latest forecast comes in as temperatures have started rising again across Tamil Nadu after a few days of relatively pleasant weather.  

On Sunday, several parts of the state saw above-normal heat. Nagapattinam was the hottest spot, with the mercury reaching close to 40°C, while Madurai recorded about 39.5°C and Tiruchirappalli saw readings hovering near 39°C. 

Also Read: Weather Today (15 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Will Temperature Reduce in Delhi? IMD Forecasts Light Rain but Rising Heat Ahead 

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Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast
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Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast
Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast
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