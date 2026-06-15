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Home > Education News > MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the MHT CET PCM Result 2026 shortly.

MHT CET Result 2026
MHT CET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 11:22 IST

The MHT CET PCM result 2026 is due to be released soon on the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. The candidates who took the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group exam are all waiting for the release of the official score card, which will specify which colleges they are eligible to be admitted into, subject to the criteria drawn by the respective universities. The result will be published here: cetcell.mahacet.org once the answer key has been successfully checked.

The candidates can then log in into the portal and view their official score cards using their application number and password. The CET cell or the state government has not yet sent a notification about the exact date and time. But as per the education specialists and admission analysts, the result is about to be announced, as the group has already submitted the answer key, and the CET Cell has started to review the objections, if any. The PCM result was released a few days after the PCB group result, which means that the admission process is yet to be completed.

When will MHT CET PCM Result 2026 be released

The MHT CET PCM result 2026 is due to be declared on 15 June, as per the latest news made available by the education portals and admission specialists. However, candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the notification, as the State Common Entrance Test Cell has yet to send out an official notification.

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The scorecards will contain the percentile scores of candidates in the MHT CET entrance exam. This will be required in the admission process.

How to see MHT CET PCM scorecard

During activation of the result link, candidates are given the following steps for download of scorecards.

  • Go to the official website https://cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on MHT CET 2026 PCM Result or Scorecard
  • Enter application number and password
  • Enter captcha
  • Submit the information and get the result
  • Save the scorecard in your local device
  • Print it out and keep it handy for the counselling and admission process.

What is the normalisation process in MHT CET

The MHT CET exam happens on multiple shifts. Because of this, the MHT CET cell decides to normalise the score of the candidates. There could be variability in the difficulty level of different shifts. So it would be impossible to give raw marks.

In order to solve this problem, percentile scores are given to candidates instead. The method normalises the scores and gives an even playing field. For candidates who have appeared in two or more attempts, the authority considers the highest percentile score while preparing the merit list for admission.

How many students appeared for MHT CET 2026

From the official figures, more than 7.25 lakh aspirants had registered for MHT CET 2026 across all streams. Over 90 per cent of candidates appeared for the PCM group, showing the popularity of engineering and technology streams.

The test was held in several centres in the rural and urban parts of the state to accommodate the large number of aspirants.

What happens after MHT CET PCM result 2026

After the results are released, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is slated to commence later this month. Candidates will need to register for counselling, verify documents and fill their preferences of colleges and courses.

The merit list, on the basis of which seat allotment to engineering colleges in Maharashtra is done, takes into consideration the MHT CET scores. Thus, aspirants need to go through their scorecards and keep an eye on the latest counselling details released by the CET Cell.

With the entrance and admission process in motion, students are keen on getting a good score and mapping out their next moves in the admission game.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Shortly at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download and Verify Roll Number

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MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates
Tags: Maharashtra CET resultMHT CETMHT CET 2026 Result DateMHT CET PCM Result 2026MHT CET PCM scorecard

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MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates
MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates
MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates
MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

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