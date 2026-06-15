UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Shortly at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download and Verify Roll Number

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare Civil Services Preliminary Exam (CSE) results for 2026 shortly on its official website. The number of candidates appearing for the UPSC Prelims 2026 on 24th May was more than 5.49 lakh. They are eagerly waiting to see whether they are eligible for the next stage of the examination, the Civil Services Main Examination (CSE), which is scheduled to begin on 21st August 2026. The commission has not yet released any schedule of the announcement of the result date. However, it is expected that the result may be published soon after the completion of the evaluation process. Candidates can download the result from the official portal.

When will UPSC Prelims Result 2026 be declared

UPSC has not yet announced any expected date of release of the CSE (Civil Services Preliminary Exam) result 2026. Result release is expected soon after the completion of the result confirmation process.

The candidates can download the results in PDF format for UPSC Prelims 2026 from official website after verifying if their roll number is in the qualified list. Individual scorecards will not be released this time.

How many candidates appeared for UPSC Prelims 2026

The Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. About 8.19 lakh candidates register for the exam in the 2026 edition.

Approximately 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the preliminary examination held across various centres in the country. The participation rate for the 2026 edition was approximately 67 per cent.

This test is a screening test for candidates who aspire to serve in IIS, IPS and IFS[X]

How to calculate the UPSC Prelims Result 2026

After the result declaration, candidates can check the result through the UPSC website. Candidates need to download the result PDF to their device. Candidates then need to search the roll number by using search available on the result PDF viewer to check the result

If the roll number is present in the result PDF, the candidate is considered qualified for the main examination. Candidates are recommended to keep a copy of the PDF as an attachment and for the future admission process.

What is the new UPSC post-result requirement

UPSC has made a post-result login mandatory for the 2026 examination for candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination. Candidates need to log in to the Universal Registration Number (URN) profile within the next 10 days of the result date.

Any delay or failure in complying with the requirement can go into the disqualifications of the aspirants for further stages of the examination. The commission has urged the candidates to keep their registration details ready and keep a close eye on the official notification.

How many UPSC vacancies will be filled in 2026

The Civil Services Exam will be conducted to recruit 933 candidates in total for Group ‘A’ services as well as Group ‘B’ services under the central government. The selection process is divided into three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will have the chance to appear for the main examination, which is due to start from August 21 onwards. While waiting for the results, the focus has started to shift towards the main examination preparation. Aspirants are advised to keep themselves updated with official UPSC notifications to ensure that the post-result formalities are completed without any delay to avoid facing an administrative hurdle.

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