Sensex Rallies Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Eyes 24,000: Why Is The Stock Market Surging Today?

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets witnessed a massive rally on Monday opening, with the Sensex crossing the 1,000-point mark and Nifty nearing the 24,000-level. The rally has been supported by better global cues, including talk of a possible US-Iran peace treaty, which sent crude oil prices spiralling down and eased concerns of a possible disruption of global energy supply. At opening, the BSE Sensex is up at 76,725.27 versus a closing of 75,527.95 on Friday and the Nifty50 is at 23,984.85 against a closing of 23,622.90 on Friday. At 10.15 AM, Sensex is up 1,066 points at 76,594.25 and Nifty at 23,938.70, up 315 points.

Crude Oil Prices Fall, Sentiment Up

The biggest reason for today’s rally is the steep fall in the price of crude oil.

US and Iranian officials have agreed on a framework to end months of tensions in West Asia, raising hopes that a formal agreement could be signed later this week, reports say. Fears of supply disruption eased, and oil prices fell.

Brent crude dropped by 4.69% to $83.23 per barrel, while the US benchmark WTI crude was trading lower by 5.18% to $80.48 per barrel. Cheaper oil is predominantly positive for India as the country depends mostly on imports of its crude requirements, thus managing to curb inflation and keep its import bill down, while also improving corporate earning prospects.

Auto Stocks Lead The Rally

Investors piled into sectors that tend to benefit from lower fuel and input costs, making automobile shares the session’s biggest winners.

The Nifty Auto index was the best performer in early trade, up 2.48 per cent.

Eternal, Trent, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers, up 3-4 per cent. Strong buying was also seen in Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Banks, Real Estate & Metals Sectors Join The Rally

The gains weren’t limited to auto stocks. Financial shares remained in demand, helping the rally to spread across the market.

The Nifty Financial Services index was 1.87 per cent higher and the Nifty Bank index was up over 1 per cent. The banking majors — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank — lifted the benchmark.

Stocks of real estate companies also witnessed brisk buying interest with the Nifty Realty index gaining more than 3 per cent. Metal shares also joined the rally, which pushed the Nifty Metal index up 2.57 per cent. Oil & gas, consumer durables and cement stocks were also trading strongly higher.

Pharma Stocks Break Trend

Most sectors were part of the rally with defensive stocks trailing.

In early trade, the Nifty Pharma index was down 0.35 per cent, with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Apollo Hospitals leading the pack of losers. Investors were shifting money into cyclicals, which were expected to outperform as economic optimism increased.

What Investors Should Watch For Next

The Nifty was moving closer toward the 24,000 mark again and whether the trend can be maintained throughout the week would be on investors’ minds.

Some of the factors investors should watch are India’s inflation figures, the FII flows and news surrounding the proposed US-Iran deal. Crude oil prices will be a key focus, as any reversal could quickly change market sentiment.

Traders will also watch the F&O expiry-related activity later this week, which could add to volatility in the near term.

Dalal Street has started the week well, supported by lower oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and broad-based buying for now. The next test for the bulls is to convert today’s optimism into a sustained move above the 24,000 level.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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