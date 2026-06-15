Nifty, Sensex Set For Another Rally? 5 Key Triggers That Could Drive Dalal Street This Week

Dalal Street Outlook: Last week Indian equity markets gave investors a reason to cheer. Sensex and Nifty staged a smart recovery, with their biggest single-day gain in weeks, after days of volatility, led by waning Middle East tensions and falling crude prices. The gain was significant enough to add close to Rs 10 lakh crore to the market worth of BSE-listed companies, bringing the market cap to Rs 462 lakh crore. As Dalal Street begins a fresh trading week, investors are asking whether the momentum will continue or whether Friday’s rally was just a temporary relief. The answer could depend on a mix of global and domestic factors, including developments on the proposed US-Iran peace deal, crude oil prices, rupee movement, the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and foreign investor activity.

Here are five factors that could influence the course of Dalal Street this week.

Iran Peace Deal Hopes Boost Risk Appetite

One of the biggest reasons for Friday’s rally was optimism for a possible peace deal between the United States and Iran.

US President Donald Trump said both countries could sign a deal as early as this weekend, potentially ending weeks of uncertainty in West Asia and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He added that once signed, the strait will officially open and this could be soon, very soon, perhaps over the weekend in Europe.

Trump also said Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the agreement, saying, “I understand the answer is yes.”

Markets would welcome any easing of tensions in the region. As geopolitical risk drops, investor confidence goes up and concerns about disruption to global energy supply drop.

Will Crude Oil Prices Keep Falling?

Crude oil is still one of the most important indicators for Indian markets.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday, improving market sentiment. WTI crude fell 5.20% to $80.47 a barrel and Brent crude dropped 4.55% to $83.36 a barrel, on hopes of a possible US-Iran peace deal that could ease supply concerns.

Oil prices fell to a three-month low Friday after Iranian state media said a draft deal with the United States could provide for sanctions relief and a promise by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

The recent fall has brought some relief to investors as India imports the bulk of its crude oil requirements. Lower oil prices are good for inflation, support the rupee and leave the country with a better fiscal profile.

But analysts warn that volatility may persist. Rates have eased in the last couple of days but peace talks’ failure and new geopolitical tensions could quickly undo the gains.

Oil will remain one of the most closely watched indicators this week, with crude, inflation and corporate earnings all directly linked.

Rupee Movement To Remain In Focus

On Monday, the rupee opens at 94.68/$ vs Friday’s close of 95.11/$. The Indian currency had a range of Rs 94.90 to 95.75 last week before it finished the week at Rs 95.10. Technically, resistance might be seen between 95.30 and 95.40, the analyst said. A strengthening rupee improves sentiment, helps control inflation on imports, and makes investments in India more attractive for foreign capital inflows.

On the other hand, any fresh spike in crude prices or fresh geopolitical worries could lift demand for the dollar and weigh on the local currency.

Therefore, the market participants would watch the oil prices and the movement of the rupee closely, as these remain interlinked.

Global Market Offers Tailwinds To Dalal Street

Global cues have again turned supportive.

Increased optimism about an easing of US-Iran relations gave investors a boost and sent Wall Street higher on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced more than 350 points.

Share prices at the wildly successful IPO of Elon Musk-led SpaceX also increased market optimism. The Nasdaq-traded company began its first day of trading at $150 a share, $15 above its IPO price and finished the first day’s trading up by almost 19 per cent.

The optimistic mood was also felt in Asia. With tech shares performing well, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 5 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 3 per cent.

If global markets keep their winning streak alive, Indian equities can ride the positive international mood.

US Fed Decision Can Be The Biggest Market Trigger

Investors also will be watching the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, scheduled for June 16-17.

The Fed is widely expected by markets to keep interest rates steady. Traders will be paying closer attention to the central bank’s remarks on inflation, economic growth and the future direction of interest rates.

The Fed’s policy decision will be closely watched with market participants assessing commentary on inflation, growth and the future trajectory of interest rates, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Any hint of possible rate cuts later this year can affect global capital flows and impact emerging markets, including India.

What Investors Should Watch This Week

Besides the Fed decision, investors will monitor the US-Iran peace talks, crude oil prices, the activity of foreign institutional investors and the trend of the rupee.

Analysts say that market sentiment will continue to be heavily influenced by headlines, particularly those involving geopolitics and energy markets.

Friday’s strong rebound has set the Nifty and Sensex up for a positive start to the new week. How much more there is in the rally may depend largely on the path of crude prices, the message the Fed sends about future rates and if hopes of a permanent US-Iran peace deal translate into real action.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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