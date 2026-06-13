Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava Conferred Honorary Doctorate in Law by Washington Digital University, USA

New Delhi [India], June 13: Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava, a prominent Supreme Court lawyer and one of India’s leading legal professionals, has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate in Law (Honoris Causa) by Washington Digital University, Seattle, United States of America. The prestigious recognition was conferred on 6 June 2026, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious legal career.

The certificate issued by the Board of Regents of Washington Digital University formally records that Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava has been awarded the honorary distinction of Doctorate in Law. This honour acknowledges his continued dedication to the practice of law, his contribution to legal service, professional responsibility, and public-oriented legal work.

His journey reflects discipline, commitment, and a strong belief in the role of law as an instrument for justice, protection of rights, and social order. This recognition is a proud moment not only for Advocate Srivastava personally but also for his colleagues, associates, clients, and well-wishers. It serves as an encouraging message to the public that sincere legal service, professional discipline, and commitment to justice continue to command respect and recognition.

The legal profession carries immense public responsibility. Every committed legal professional contributes to protecting rights, guiding citizens, assisting institutions, resolving disputes, and strengthening public confidence in the rule of law. Advocate Srivastava’s honorary recognition therefore stands as a motivating example for aspiring advocates, law students, and citizens who believe in justice-oriented service.

In an era where society increasingly looks to law for protection, fairness, and accountability, such achievements remind everyone that the legal profession remains an essential pillar of democracy.

A Journey of Perseverance and Excellence

Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava began his legal practice in 2006 after completing his B.S.L., LL.B. (First Class) from Pune University, Pune. He founded A A Associates, Advocates & Legal Advisors in Pune, which has since grown into a multi-location firm with offices across India and abroad (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Dubai, and New Jersey, USA). His brother, Savivek Pramod Srivastava, serves as the Managing Partner.

He regularly appears before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts and is a Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Notable Cases

Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava has successfully handled several high-profile and landmark cases including but not limited to:

DSK Group Matter (Supreme Court and Bombay High Court) : Successfully secured bail for D S Kulkarni and Smt. Hemanti Deepak Kulkarni in a major alleged financial scam case involving approximately ₹2,090 crores.

: Successfully secured bail for D S Kulkarni and Smt. Hemanti Deepak Kulkarni in a major alleged financial scam case involving approximately ₹2,090 crores. WINSOME Group vs. Directorate of Enforcement (ED) : Delivered favourable outcomes in enforcement proceedings.

: Delivered favourable outcomes in enforcement proceedings. Landmark PIL in Bombay High Court : Argued a Public Interest Litigation against the Union of India, RBI, and a major bank. The petition was admitted as it affected millions of bank customers across India.

: Argued a Public Interest Litigation against the Union of India, RBI, and a major bank. The petition was admitted as it affected millions of bank customers across India. GSEL vs. RBI (Supreme Court of India) : Challenged an RBI circular and obtained a favourable landmark, reportable judgment.

: Challenged an RBI circular and obtained a favourable landmark, reportable judgment. Bihar Boiler Blast Case : Successfully secured bail for the directors of the company in this high-profile matter widely covered by national media.

: Successfully secured bail for the directors of the company in this high-profile matter widely covered by national media. Baba Siddique murder case Representing as a defense counsel for bail in an alleged Baba Siddique murder case

He is also recognised for his expertise in complex NDPS cases, anticipatory bail matters, CBI, ED, EOW, and SFIO investigations.

Prestigious Awards and Recognitions

The Honorary Doctorate in Law from Washington Digital University adds to his long list of distinguished honours:

Mahatma Gandhi Samman for Legal Excellence in the House of Lords (British Parliament) in London in the year 2017.

Economic Times Award for Excellence in Criminal Law

Iconic Punekars Award by Pune Times Mirror

by Pune Times Mirror Femina Achievers Award (2024 & 2026)

(2024 & 2026) Man of Excellence Award 2025

Society Achievers Award (conferred by Hon’ble CM Shri Eknath Shinde and Hon’ble Dy. CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis)

(conferred by Hon’ble CM Shri Eknath Shinde and Hon’ble Dy. CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis) Times Power Icons Award

Business Leader Award (2020) by The Economic Times

by The Economic Times Global Achievers Award (Dubai & Bangkok)

(Dubai & Bangkok) International Achievers Award (Moscow)

(Moscow) Legal Era Rising Stars Award (2017)

Featured in Forbes India and multiple Femina cover features

Regular TV Panelist on National Electronic Media

Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava is a well-known and regular legal expert on national television. He frequently appears as a panelist and commentator on major channels including ABP Live, ET Now Swadesh, Zee Business, Ndtv, Aajtak, CNN News18, Times Now, India Tv and others. He provides clear and insightful analysis on constitutional matters, Supreme Court judgments, economic offences, scams, and current legal issues.

His clients include Multinational Corporations (MNCs), High Stakes Stock Brokers, Industrialists, Builders and Real Estate Barons, Film Producer, Diamond Merchants, Celebrities, Business men and HNI’s.

Social Media, Website & Contact

Official Website : https://www.advocateaashutoshsrivastava.com/

: https://www.advocateaashutoshsrivastava.com/ X (Twitter) : https://x.com/adv_aashutosh

: https://x.com/adv_aashutosh Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/advaashutoshs/

: https://www.facebook.com/advaashutoshs/ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/advocate_aashuutosh/

: https://www.instagram.com/advocate_aashuutosh/ YouTube : Search “Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava”

: Search “Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava” LinkedIn : Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava

: Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava Contact Number: +91-9822543129

Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava’s conferment of the Honorary Doctorate in Law is a milestone of dignity, inspiration, and encouragement. It reflects the importance of perseverance, public service, and professional integrity in the field of law. His achievements continue to inspire confidence in the legal system and motivate the next generation of lawyers to uphold the highest standards of justice and ethics.

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